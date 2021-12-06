Farmingdale State College to offer some DACA recipients full scholarships beginning in fall 2022

Farmingdale State College is participating in a program that will allow undocumented Long Islanders the opportunity for a full scholarship to get a college education.

The DREAM U.S. program will award 10 scholarships to either recent immigrants who have come here legally or undocumented immigrants covered under the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals act.

Central Islip resident Yaguelin Alvarado was brought into the United States at age 13 from El Salvador. She is now working toward a criminal justice degree.

"It motivates me, their willingness to help immigrants like me to achieve their dream of a higher education," says Yaquelin Alvarado.

Farmingdale State College president John Nader says they are proud to be the first state university of New York and first Long Island college to be invited to affiliate with the DREAM U.S. program.

"The DREAM does not work with many institutions, though it offers millions of dollars of scholarship support to dreamers and other immigrant students," Nader says. "And for them to have selected Farmingdale and wish to work without students toward earning college degrees and launching successful careers is just a huge compliment."

Kendra Cornejo Munoz heads up the Youth Power Project at Make the Road New York and is encouraging all recent immigrants to apply.

"It would be incredible to have young people attend college and not have to work part time, not have to work full time to make ends meet," Cornejo Munoz says.

The scholarship will be up to $37,000 and will cover the cost of tuition, books and other fees. Up until now, Deferred Action for Child Arrivals recipients have not been eligible for full scholarships.

The new scholarships will start in fall 2022.