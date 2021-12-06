Macomb Community College celebrates 105th commencement with virtual ceremony
Three students share their Macomb experience of success during ceremony. Macomb Community College is celebrating its 105th commencement with a virtual ceremony available at www.macomb.edu/future-students/campus-life/student-life/index.html beginning Friday, Dec. 17. The college awarded more than 850 associate degrees for the 2021 fall semester. Approximately 140 students participated in the ceremony....www.macomb.edu
Comments / 0