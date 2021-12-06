3470 Ridgewood Road

Welcome to Petworth's finest craftsmanship presented for the holidays! This lovely 4 bed, 3 1/2 bath townhome is close to everything this section of the city has to offer but tucked off on a quiet street minutes from Rock Creek Park, 16th Street Heights, Columbia Heights, Brookland, restaurants and shops. Completely and freshly renovated from under-the-ground up, you will be impressed and pleased with top of the line craftsmanship & finishes. You will notice an example of the epitome of open spaced living from the minute you walk in from the elegant new front porch to the back of the deep home. The kitchen is completely open and perfect for entertaining guests. The only thing in the open space on the gleaming hardwood floor is a smooth & clean quartz large island surrounded by stainless steel appliances, a sleek looking hood and top of the line anti-slam cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage for all the things your kitchen needs to hold. You'll also love your new powder room, fashionably laid out with elegant porcelain.All the way to the back of the main floor is the back deck, made of trex and beautifully constructed overlooking Petworth's lovely streets and structures. You will have a long backyard with an garage that lays on an alley to get out to either side of the neighborhood. The back yard is deep with endless possibilities left to the new owner. There is a lower floor/walk out entrance to the basement, also marvelously crafted with a full bath and bedroom. You'll feel right in the city as you go back upstairs to the with the all brick accent wall. The basement is also an excellent entertainment area! Come see this Petworth gem and start your New Year off right with ownership of the nicest and most finely constructed home on the block!

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO