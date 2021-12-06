ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

3470 Ridgewood Road

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe striking home and manicured front lawn will immediately catch your attention, but there is much more to this 2-acre estate than meets the eye. Located in the desirable Paces Neighborhood, this gated home has the spaces you need while still maintaining a manageable size. A timeless limestone façade, slate roof,...

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

686 Fort Valley Road

Nestled in the heart of the beautiful Fort Valley, with views that make you want to never leave. This property offers a creek fed pond for all your enjoyments. There is a conventional 3 bedroom septic on the property and a well. The log structure on the property could be restored to it+GGs previous beauty and make the perfect home or getaway. The views offered from this property are serene and unmatched. This property is a must see and one you will fall in love with. Owner/Agent.
FORT VALLEY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

621 Emerson Street NW

Welcome to Petworth's finest craftsmanship presented for the holidays! This lovely 4 bed, 3 1/2 bath townhome is close to everything this section of the city has to offer but tucked off on a quiet street minutes from Rock Creek Park, 16th Street Heights, Columbia Heights, Brookland, restaurants and shops. Completely and freshly renovated from under-the-ground up, you will be impressed and pleased with top of the line craftsmanship & finishes. You will notice an example of the epitome of open spaced living from the minute you walk in from the elegant new front porch to the back of the deep home. The kitchen is completely open and perfect for entertaining guests. The only thing in the open space on the gleaming hardwood floor is a smooth & clean quartz large island surrounded by stainless steel appliances, a sleek looking hood and top of the line anti-slam cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage for all the things your kitchen needs to hold. You'll also love your new powder room, fashionably laid out with elegant porcelain.All the way to the back of the main floor is the back deck, made of trex and beautifully constructed overlooking Petworth's lovely streets and structures. You will have a long backyard with an garage that lays on an alley to get out to either side of the neighborhood. The back yard is deep with endless possibilities left to the new owner. There is a lower floor/walk out entrance to the basement, also marvelously crafted with a full bath and bedroom. You'll feel right in the city as you go back upstairs to the with the all brick accent wall. The basement is also an excellent entertainment area! Come see this Petworth gem and start your New Year off right with ownership of the nicest and most finely constructed home on the block!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3703 Manchester Avenue

Fully renovated beautiful town house Nicely finished2 beds and 2 full baths Wood flooring Open floor plan in the main level The Kitchen stainless steel new appliancesnew granite counter topgourmet kitchen sink The living room Built-in fireplace mantle and a faux fireplace that will make you the envy of your guests. The main bathroom beautifully design with new tiles and a functional vanity sink.This bathroom has a built-in Bluetooth speaker The stairs and upper level are nice and cozy with plush high-end carpeting. The entire home can be lit up with dimmable recessed lighting. The lower level includes a full bathroom and extra living space with an additional area that is unfinished. All new electrical, wiring and plumbing. This is a turnkey home. Must see. Price has been adjusted for quick sale.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7116 Harlan Lane

**One of a kind, BRAND NEW, custom designed kitchen, and way more, in sought after Hawk Ridge?!? The kitchen is a stunner, with counter to ceiling backsplash, enormous 8 ft island, custom built range hood, custom built open shelving, beautiful quartz and butcher block counters, large pantry wall. **ALL NEW paint, ALL NEW/refinished, hardwood throughout the main level. BRAND NEW carpet, vanities, mirrors, hardware, and fixtures throughout the entire home. **Lower level has approximately $25k+ in improvements already completed. All electric, including recessed lighting, and plumbing rough in for the bathroom, and framing for the 5th BEDROOM/OFFICE, and spacious rec room. Ready for your personalized finishes! ** NO HOA. New Roof 2019. **HawkRidge is the ideal commuter location, directly off Routes 32/97, with the ultra convenience of everything Sykesville & Eldersburg have to offer!*More photos to follow this weekend - don+GGt wait to schedule showing!*
REAL ESTATE
3636 Reading Road

1 Bed 1 Bath! Renovated! - Great 4 family on Reading Road! Totally renovated building. This is a great 1 bed 1 bath apartment on the 1st floor. W/S/G included in the rent. Off street parking! Close to bus lines!. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO SECTION 8. Qualification Requirements:. -...
CINCINNATI, OH
132 Murphy Road, Mooreville, Mississippi 38857

Beautiful country setting! This almost new home offers a spacious eat-in kitchen; formal dining; open family room w/fireplace - large recreation room. Master suite is private and opens to covered porch. Fabulous barn and gorgeous pasture. All information subject to verificaton.
MOOREVILLE, MS
4245 E. Jason Drive

***3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM HOME WITH 1349 SQUARE FEET IN NORTHEAST PHOENIX*** - Here is a charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1349 square feet in Northeast Phoenix. The interior features an eat-in kitchen, living room, master bedroom with two closets and private exit to back yard, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry closet, window coverings and wood flooring. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, tile roof, covered patio and a sprinkler/drip system.
PHOENIX, AZ
Winebrenners Road

Beautiful and versatile parcel of land that has been lovingly planted with trees. Corner of two county roads. Some restrictions will apply. 22.15 of the 22.65 acres has been taxed as managed timber so quite a savings! FAA marker building on site in front corner. Seller not interested in subdividing but will listen to options. This property is worth the time to come see it!
2417 Kemper Road

Wow! This home is incredibly beautiful! Just about everything is remodeled almost from top to bottom. Walls were removed to offer a unique open floor plan. Huge island with lots of seating.Beautiful custom lighting fixtures and recessed lighting as well as plenty of storage and natural light. Maple wood floors throughout. This single family home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. When you enter the front door to the main level, there is a formal sitting room on the right and access to the double car garage, then a formal dining room and a half bath. The main living area has a large, open feel. It is open to the family room and has access to the sliding doors that lead to the back deck. Host a BBQ outside and enjoy watching golfers from your deck. Downstairs is a large, finished basement ready for your moving boxes and creativity and full bath! Upstairs you will find the Primary Suite featuring vaulted ceilings, two walk in closets and one standard size closet. The Primary bath has dual vanities, a luxurious tub and separate shower. Laundry room is on the first level. The two additional bedrooms are separated by a full bathroom that has a shower/tub. This home is move in ready and will not last long!
REAL ESTATE
3501 Ellamont Road

Stunning 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home in the sought after Baltimore City neighborhood of Ashburton. Renovated in 2018, this home features tray ceilings and elegant chandeliers throughout. Lovely living room with fireplace, sunroom, large dining room, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, cedar closet, and an office. Sunken tub and double sinks in master bathroom. Stone deck, 2 side decks, built-in bluetooth home entertainment center. New sewer system installed 11/2020 and new sewer backflow prevention valve installed 11/2021. Home being sold As-Is 1-year Home Owners Warranty. Vivint Security System installed in 2019.
BALTIMORE, MD
599 Widewater Road

Welcome home to this meticulously maintained custom built rambler. This charming home was built in 2018 sitting on 2.09 acres! NO HOA! This beautiful home features open concept one level living with primary suite and two very spacious bedrooms. LPV flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, upgraded granite countertops, a covered front porch, sliding glass doors that lead out to a private spacious back deck surrounded by woods, an attached carport, upgraded concrete driveway that provides additional parking, a water treatment system and washer and dryer all included! This home is conveniently located just minutes to Quantico, Potomac Point Winery, I95, Widewater State Park, and numerous shopping and restaurant options. You will not want to miss this one!
REAL ESTATE
18755 Walkers Choice Road

OPEN HOUSE on Saturday, December the 4th from 2:30pm to 4:30pm and OPEN HOUSE on Sunday, December the 5th from 2pm to 4pm! Welcome to this rare and spacious 2,104 Sq Feet End-unit townhouse in the Walkers Choice Subdivision of Montgomery Village. This is the one you were looking for: large 4 bedrooms, 2 and half baths, gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, spacious dining, living and family space with a cozy fireplace to enjoy during the colder months, outdoor space with a breathtaking view of green space and the Whetstone Lake on the other side of Montgomery Village Avenue. This home is flooded with Natural light thanks to the many windows throughout and the large sliding glass doors on the main level connecting you to the beautiful outside while still being inside. 15 minutes to Shady Grove Metro, 10 minutes to 270 Hwy, less than 5 minutes from the new grocery Store Lidl and the new retail developenment totaling approximately 25,000 sq feet near the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Whetstone Drive.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
715 Holden Road

Elegantly situated 3 Level Townhome in East Church - Rarely Available End-Unit!!! Custom Crafted Stone Front, 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half baths, oversized 2 Car Garage, Rear Deck! The Sunlight fills this Home with Sunshine's Joy top to bottom from the large windows from differing sides - It's Nice. Chef-Inspired Kitchen, Oversized Pantry, plenty of storage spaces, Second level Open Layout is perfect for entertaining, with functional Center Island - A Gathering Place for family and friends. Upgrade Appliances and Inspired Lighting, Hardwood Flooring, and Upscale Finishes, plus more... Step In and Be Awed - It's homely*******Well located, close to amenities and transportation routes....Community Amenities abound too....plus tranquil surroundings...
REAL ESTATE
32 Paradise Road

Lg. Home on 2 lots .48 and .50 House needs your TLC update. Lg. driveway with a 2 car garage and shed in back yard.
MLS
13122 Rousby Hall Road

This spacious colonial sits on nearly an acre on Rousby Hall in the Harbor Light Beach community. The main level features a large kitchen that opens to the family room, office space and dining room with hardwood floors. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms with generous closet space all with new flooring. The large master suite features new vinyl plank flooring, two custom closets, a large tub and a separate shower. The basement is a perfect in-law or guest suite. A large living area, with a kitchenette, full bath, storage, and 2 additional bonus spaces that could be used as an extra sleeping area, den or home gym. The true gem of this property is the outdoor oasis. Enjoy the charming backyard with a fire pit, lighted patio, koi pond, chicken coop, extra storage and more. This property comes with a deeded walkable access to the Patuxent River!
REAL ESTATE
5222 Kenwood Rd

Madisonville! Completely updated. Move right in - Great house just blocks from the center of fast changing Madisonville. Rehab completed. Hardwoods throughout. New furnace, paint and updated kitchen and bathroom. Convenient to everything. This will not last. Location. 5222 Kenwood Rd, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1475. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms.
CINCINNATI, OH
927 W Irving Park Road #101

We completed our brand new 28 unit building with elevator last winter, on the north edge of Lakeview. Close to everything Lakeview, The lakefront and Wrigley has to offer. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit would be perfect for the local tenant or city commuter. Just steps to the Sheridan EL or Lakeshore Drive, Clark & Irving bus routes. The unit is on our 1st floor and duplexed down. We have just 2 of these large duplexes in the entire building. On the main level you have a large kitchen that flows in to your combined living & dining area. A large North facing balcony sits off the main living space. You have 1 bed and your half bath on this main level. The lower level is home to your large master suite with great light, space for a king bed, full bath with double vanity and an abundance of storage. You have 2 other queen size bedrooms on this level both with built in closets and a guest full bath.
REAL ESTATE
8419 Ingleton Road

Fabulous custom home built in 2007 on a lovely 2.5 acre lot in Ingleton with water views. This is a wonderful location between Easton and St Michaels . With almost 3500 SF of living space plus another 1400+ SF of unfinished space, this home boasts large living areas and offers a very flexible floor plan. The gourmet kitchen offers granite counter tops and top-of-the-line stainless appliances (including a 6 burner gas range and oven) and opens to the breakfast room and family room with cathedral ceilings and stone fireplace. An elaborate office with built-in desks and bookcases is adjoining. There is also a separate living room plus dining room off the foyer. The primary bedroom with sitting area has its own wing and boasts his/hers walk-in closets plus a primary bath with soaking tub, separate shower, and double vanities. On the first floor is also a separate in-law suite with bedroom, living area with kitchenette, large full bath, and access to a fabulous screened porch overlooking the back yard. The second floor has ample space with a large bedroom, big bonus/game room (could be used as another bedroom), full bath with soaking tub, and incredible storage access. The incredible 4 car garage is complete with 2 car lifts, 4 door openers, utility sink, and handicapped lift. Truly a car enthusiast's dream!Other notables within the home are high ceilings throughout, custom blinds, recessed lighting and ceiling fans, wood floors on the first floor, and carpeting on the second. Also present are a Rinnai tankless hot water heater, an encapsulated crawl space, 2 sump pumps, and 3 HVAC zones.The exterior is partially fenced in the back yard and includes a swing set and ramp to the porch. Included is a shed for lawn equipment storage.This property offers so much, is in great condition and won't last long! For all inquiries, please contact listing agent.
REAL ESTATE
3428 Walworth Ave

3428 Walworth Ave - Beautiful home in community friendly, flourishing Columbia Tusculum. 3 bed, 2 full bath 1,604 square foot home. Soaring 9-foot ceilings, large living space. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, central air, gorgeous hardwood floors, updates throughout. Outdoor patio great for cookouts, tailgating. 5 miles from downtown, sidewalks everywhere. Walking distance to the Ohio River Trail, Oasis Trail, multiple parks, Columbia Tusculum Square, and Mount Lookout Square. Convenient to shopping at Rookwood Shopping Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
1841 N Winds Drive

Crosswinds-3 bedroom,2.5 bath with finished basement - Beautiful town home in Crosswinds-3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with finished basement. Dining room has coffered ceilings, Galley style kitchen, nice deck, Den with fireplace. 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths on second level. Laundry room is located on main level. Basement has bar and den with fireplace. Great for entertaining. call today for a viewing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

