EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Kaylee Bryant (Legacies), Bourke Floyd (Dawson’s Creek) and Noel Gugliemi (The Fast and the Furious) have joined Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth, Ving Rhames and Charlie Weber in crime thriller The Locksmith, which is currently filming in Las Cruces, New Mexico. As we reported last month, the film is being directed by veteran first assistant director Nicolas Harvard who makes his feature film debut. In The Locksmith, Phillippe plays Miller, a thief fresh out of prison after a job gone bad, who tries to work his way back into the life of his daughter and ex-girlfriend, Beth (Bosworth),...

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 7 DAYS AGO