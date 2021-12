The new Omicron variant of COVID-19 is “not a cause for panic,” University administrators announced in a Tuesday email. The variant was first detected on Nov. 25 in South Africa and has since been discovered in over a dozen other countries. The United States “has yet to detect a case,” but Provost Persis Drell, School of Medicine Dean Lloyd Minor and Associate Vice Provost Russell Furr wrote that many epidemiologists predict that the U.S. will soon confirm a case of the new variant.

STANFORD, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO