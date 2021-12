Combined Company Expected to Begin Trading on NYSE Under Ticker Symbols “BBAI” and “BBAI.WS,” Respectively, on December 8, 2021. GigCapital4, Inc., a private-to-public equity (PPE)TM entity also known as a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), and BigBear.ai (“the Company”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that at the Special Meeting of GigCapital4’s stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) held today, GigCapital4’s shareholders voted to approve the previously announced proposed business combination between GigCapital4 and BigBear.ai, as well as all other proposals related to the Business Combination.

