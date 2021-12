The Philadelphia Union is in the midst of their deepest playoff run in franchise history. They’re now one win away from playing for, and possibly hosting the 2021 MLS Cup Final. Philly doesn’t have a flashy star or always plays the best soccer on the pitch, but their belief is what has carried them to the eastern conference final. One of the main reasons that this team has this belief is because Philadelphia has Andre Blake. Blake could just be the hero that the Union can rely on to make it MLS Cup.

