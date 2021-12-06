ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets’ Corey Davis Done For Year

By Zachary Links
profootballrumors.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Davis‘ season is over. On Monday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters the wide receiver needs core muscle surgery that will shelve him for the rest of the year (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). The silver lining is that core...

www.profootballrumors.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets injury report: WR Corey Davis looking good for Week 12

Corey Davis will be limited in practice on Friday, but Robert Saleh believes the wide receiver will be “ready to roll” when the Jets visit the Texans in Week 12. Davis hurt his hamstring in practice earlier this week, but he should be available when Zach Wilson makes his return from a PCL sprain this Sunday. The same goes for DL John Franklin-Myers (hip). He is also limited on Friday.
NFL
jetnation.com

Carter Out; Corey Davis Missed Practice Thursday

As the Jets prepare to take on the Houston Texans this Sunday, they know they will be without starting running back Michael Carter. He has rushed for 430 yards on 111 carries (3.9 yard average) with 4 TDs. Even more impressive is Carter’s role in the passing game, with 32 receptions for 308 yards (9.6 yard average).
NFL
The Spun

Jets Receive Good News About WR Corey Davis

Corey Davis‘ status for Week 12 has been up in the air the past few days because of a groin injury. On Friday, the New York Jets had an encouraging update on the veteran wide receiver. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Davis will be a limited participant...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Associated Press

Jets place RB Carter on IR, WR Davis doubtful vs. Texans

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed rookie running back Michael Carter on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, sidelining him for at least the next three games. The team also downgraded wide receiver Corey Davis from questionable to doubtful Saturday for New York’s game Sunday...
NFL
arcamax.com

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is out for the rest of the season

Corey Davis has been ruled out for the rest of the season after injuring his core muscle against the Eagles on Sunday. Davis will have surgery on the muscle, Robert Saleh said Monday. Davis was already questionable with a groin injury heading into that game, but Saleh wasn’t sure if...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets' WR Corey Davis Inactive vs. Texans; What it Means

For the third time in five weeks, Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is inactive due to an injury sustained in practice. Davis missed two games recently after hurting his hip. Now, he'll sit against the lowly Texans after a groin injury popped up midway through the week. On Friday, Jets...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Texans#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Nfl Com#Acl#Eagles#Sans Davis#Usa Today Sports Images
ESPN

New York Jets WR Corey Davis to have core muscle surgery, miss rest of season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will have season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair a core-muscle injury, making him the latest high-priced addition whose year ended prematurely. Davis went into Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles as a question mark because of a previous groin injury,...
NFL
SportsGrid

Corey Davis to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Davis has been dealing with a core muscle for weeks, and head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Davis would undergo season-ending surgery. Davis was one of the Jets’ most significant free agent acquisitions in the offseason, but 2021-22 will ultimately go down as a lost year for him. He finished with just nine games played, 34 catches, 492 yards, and four touchdowns, all of which represent sizable decreases from his marks in his final year with the Titans.
NFL
New York Post

Corey Davis out for season as another high-priced Jets signing goes down

Another one of the Jets’ high-priced offseason signings is done for the year. Wide receiver Corey Davis will undergo season-ending, core-muscle surgery Tuesday. Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Jets in March. He has battled hip and groin injuries this season. He returned to the lineup for Sunday’s loss to the Eagles after missing last week’s game against the Texans due to the groin injury. Davis had two catches for 15 yards against the Eagles, but looked like the groin was bothering him.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Corey Davis Sports Hernia Surgery | Is he Done For The Year?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the sports hernia injury for Corey Davis. How serious is the injury? Could he miss time?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
NESN

Corey Davis is active for Week 13 against the Eagles

After missing Week 12 with a groin injury, Corey Davis is active for Week 13 against the Eagles. Davis was limited in practice on Friday but is good to go for Sunday. Davis leads the Jets in receiving yards with 477, adding four touchdowns in the process. His return will cut into the targets of Elijah Moore, who is second on the team with 461 receiving yards and four touchdowns of his own. Although Moore only trails Davis by 16 yards, Davis has played two fewer games. FanDuel Sportsbook has Moore as a -110 to go over/under 49.5 receiving yards. Jamison Crowder will also be in the mix for New York, he’s picked up 310 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. The Jets rank eleventh in passing yards per game with 245.2 but are in last place in the AFC East with a 3-8 record.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jets sign Austin Walter to active roster, put Corey Davis on IR

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that wide receiver Corey Davis will miss the rest of the season after having core muscle surgery and the team moved him off the active roster on Tuesday. Davis was placed on injured reserve as part of a series of moves announced...
NFL
thejetpress.com

3 NY Jets players that must step up following the Corey Davis injury

No player has more to gain from Corey Davis' absence than Denzel Mims. In the previous three games that Davis was forced to miss, Mims stepped in and essentially took over Davis' role in the offense. Now, with Davis sidelined for the remainder of the year, the next five games...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Why Corey Davis will have a bounce-back season for the Jets in 2022

Corey Davis’ 2021 disappointment should not last. The first season of Corey Davis‘ three-year, $37.5 million contract with the New York Jets was an underwhelming one. In nine games prior to season-ending core muscle surgery, Davis averaged 3.8 receptions for 54.7 yards, a sizable drop from his 4.6 receptions for 70.3 yards in a breakout 2020 season for the Titans.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Announce WR Corey Davis’ Status For Sunday’s Game

The New York Jets were able to notch a rare win this past Sunday without the services of star wide receiver Corey Davis. But will they need to go play without him again this weekend?. On Friday, the Jets updated Davis’ status heading into Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Kyler Murray News

If by some crazy change of fate Kyler Murray decides to quit his job in the NFL, he’s still eligible to join the Oakland A’s. The Arizona Cardinals star quarterback was not selected in this year’s Minor League Rule 5 Draft — an opportunity for MLB teams to poach players from other organizations’ farm systems if they aren’t placed on the 40-man roster. Failing to make the A’s 40-man roster (for obvious reasons), Murray was eligible for selection in this year’s draft.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields gets status update for Week 12

The Chicago Bears won’t have Justin Fields for Thursday’s game, with Andy Dalton set for a Thanksgiving showcase instead. Fields suffered a rib injury in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. While the issue does not sound exceptionally serious, the turnaround time is simply too short for Fields to play Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
NFL

