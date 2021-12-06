Asking UVU Students holiday questions

The USPS Pen Pal Project is a new, free educational program for grade 3-5 students. Sign up today and get your free letter-writing kit!. I have such fond childhood memories of corresponding with my pen pal, but I remember that it was sometimes hard to keep the correspondence going. With class pen pals, your students will likely get stuck at some point. Sign up for The USPS Pen Pal Project, and have your students try this list of questions to ask a pen pal to jump start their conversations:
Comments / 0