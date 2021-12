Bruce Boudreau was in his element Monday morning. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The new Vancouver Canucks head coach, who has the gift of gab and has been labelled “Gabby” for obvious reasons, was at his talkative best in the morning game-day skate. He made a point of searching out impressionable young and struggling players like Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson for additional words of encouragement.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO