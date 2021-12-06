ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers Place QB Jordan Love on Reserve COVID-19 List

By Casey Nelson
WNCY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Every Green Bay Packers quarterback has now been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list at...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Akiem Hicks Plans On Playing On What Could Be His Last Game With The Bears Against The Packers

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears are looking pretty good health-wise heading into Sunday night’s game against the Packers. On offense, Allen Robinson and David Montgomery don’t even have injury designations so they’re good to go, and on defense, Akiem Hicks is questionable but says he plans on playing. Hicks badly wants to be back this week, saying he takes rivalry games seriously, and this could be his last with the Bears against the Packers. “I think that’s the unfortunate reality… you know the unfortunate reality of our business sometimes is that no matter what you do, no matter what position you put...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens place CB Kevon Seymour on reserve/COVID-19 list, release ex-Calvert Hall QB Kenji Bahar

The Ravens on Monday placed newly signed cornerback Kevon Seymour on the reserve/COVID-19 list, threatening his availability for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Seymour played 17 special teams snaps in the Ravens’ 16-10 win Sunday night over the Cleveland Browns, his first game since being signed off the practice squad Saturday. He’s the first Raven to be added to the team’s ...
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Titans Activate QB Logan Woodside From Reserve/COVID-19 List

NASHVILLE – The Titans on Saturday activated back-up quarterback Logan Woodside from the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list. Woodside was placed on the COVID list back on November 24. Behind starter Ryan Tannehill and Woodside, the Titans also have quarterback Kevin Hogan on the team's practice squad. Hogan served as the team's...
NFL
FanSided

Carolina Panthers officially have a Christian McCaffrey problem

The Carolina Panthers officially have a problem with Christian McCaffrey after the running back’s season was cut short through injury once again. Another season cut short for Christian McCaffrey. A body blow to the dwindling hopes surrounding the Carolina Panthers and potential postseason football in 2021. The star running back...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Green Bay#American Football#Packers Place#Wtaq#The Covid 19 Reserve
National football post

Saints’ Cameron Jordan placed on COVID-19 list, Deonte Harris suspended

The New Orleans Saints placed defensive end Cameron Jordan on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday following a positive test, according to multiple media reports. In addition, the team will be without wide receiver Deonte Harris for nearly a month, as Harris was suspended three games by the NFL for a summer DWI arrest.
NFL
WNCY

Back from the Bye

It was a peaceful week away. No trips to Lambeau, press conferences or zoom sessions. The hiatus ended today as Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur met reporters for the first time since the day after his team beat the Los Angeles Rams to hit their bye week with a 9-3 record and a comfortable lead in the NFC North race.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
realsport101.com

Why is Deshaun Watson getting better in Madden 22?

Madden 22 delivers a weekly Roster Update where player ratings adjust based on real-world performances. Somehow that's led to a boost for Deshaun Watson. We're taking a closer look at how the Madden 22 ratings for Deshaun Watson have evolved this year and why EA Sports is choosing to make him better.
NFL
WNCY

Lambeau Field Could Need Shovelers Ahead of Sunday’s Game

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The aftermath of tonight’s winter storm may lead to the need for Lambeau Field shovelers ahead of Sunday’s Packers game. The team is monitoring snowfall projections to determine if shovelers will be needed. While the latest forecast would not require shovelers, the...
NFL
WNCY

Packers Could Clinch NFC North this Sunday

The Packers are turning their attention to Sunday Night Football. Green Bay will host the rival Chicago Bears on Sunday night. The Packers are looking to move closer to a division crown. Green Bay is 9-and-3 on the season. The Packers can clinch the NFC North with a win over...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
247Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski says he's 'coming for' Tony Gonzalez's NFL TE record

Coming off a 123-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is one more such performance away form matching NFL great Tony Gonzalez for most 100-yard games every (31) by a tight end in league history. And make no mistake, Gronkowski is eager to surpass Gonzalez's mark as he looks to tie it this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
Popculture

Panthers Announce Big Roster Move on Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers have lost their star running back for the remainder of the 2021 season. On Monday, the Panthers announced that Christian McCaffrey suffered an injury in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins won't be able to play in the team's remaining games this year. McCaffrey had an MRI on Monday, which revealed the ankle injury suffered on Sunday is severe enough to place him on injured reserve. When learning the news, McCaffrey went to Instagram to send a message to his fans.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy