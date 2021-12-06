In college football's new age, Mike Norvell and FSU must get with the program fast | Weiler

This week will mark two years since Mike Norvell took over the Florida State football program.

Tuesday will mark two years since Norvell's move to FSU was first reported as done and Wednesday is the second anniversary of his introductory press conference at FSU the day after Memphis beat Cincinnati in the AAC Championship Game.

In that time, Norvell and his staff have been doing quite a bit of work flipping both the roster and culture of the program they inherited. The strides have been significant, even if they haven't yet been fully represented in the team's record, 8-13 through his first two seasons.

FSU soccer one win away from a title:Florida State soccer's bid for national title could come down to goalkeeping once again

Is FSU nearing a deal to name a new AD?:Florida State focusing on Louisville's Vince Tyra as its new Director of Athletics

Another FSU football player transferring:Florida State linebacker Jaleel McRae the latest Seminole to enter transfer portal

However, these local changes may pale in comparison to the changes sweeping the college football landscape at large.

Although Norvell hasn't yet celebrated his second anniversary at FSU, he became the longest-tenured of the seven FBS head coaches in Florida Monday when Miami officially moved on from Manny Diaz.

Since Norvell arrived at FSU in December of 2019, two Florida coaches (FAU coach Lane Kiffin and UCF coach Josh Heupel) have left for better jobs. Three others (Diaz at Miami, Dan Mullen at Florida and Butch Davis at FIU) have been let go.

Norvell just narrowly edges out USF head coach Jeff Scott, hired two days after Norvell, and Kiffin's replacement Willie Taggart, who was hired at FAU four days after Norvell, for his unlikely crown as the longest-tenured head coach in the state.

The fact that Norvell already has this claim speaks to a ridiculous shift in the shape of college football.

It's not to say that gone are the days of coaches spending more than three decades at one school -- like Bobby Bowden did FSU -- or having a decade of incredible success like Steve Spurrier did at UF.

There are still examples of long-tenured coaches like Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, who is finishing up his 23rd season with the Hawkeyes, and Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, who is in year 17 in Stillwater.

But as money available to college coaches has grown exponentially, so have the instant expectations.

Mullen was just fired at Florida after taking the Gators to three straight New Year's Six bowls.

Diaz was dropped by Miami in favor of new head coach Mario Cristobal despite leading the Hurricanes to wins in five of their final six regular-season games this season.

While fans have been fairly patient with Norvell during his first two seasons in Tallahassee, expectations will definitely rise in 2022.

With a slightly lighter schedule and the roster more tailored to his liking, the pressure is on Norvell to build upon the strides seen this past season. Closing on what is shaping up to be a strong recruiting class and another successful dive into the transfer portal would be a great start down this path.

A wild card for Norvell's long-term future at FSU will be the presence of a new director of athletics at FSU. Louisville AD Vince Tyra has emerged as the frontrunner to take over the same role at FSU and has no ties to Norvell, who retiring AD David Coburn and retired school president John Thrasher helped hire along with search firm DHR International.

The attention will understandably be mostly on Norvell this offseason entering his third year, but the FSU athletic department has similar expectations it will need to meet.

Facing new Florida coaches Napier and Cristobal

Both of FSU's in-state rivals have recently hired new football coaches and announced financial commitments to their respective programs that are unprecedented by their previous standards.

Florida is paying new head coach Billy Napier -- a first-time Power Five head coach -- an average of $7.4 million over the next seven seasons, making him the eighth-highest-paid FBS coach according to 2021 salary reports assembled by USA Today.

Napier is also getting $7.5 million annually to put together his coaching staff and $5 million more each year for his support staff. All in all, that should be enough for Napier to create the "army of people" he said he wants to create at his introductory press conference Sunday.

As for Miami, the Hurricanes have reportedly signed Cristobal to a 10-year, $80 million contract that enticed him to leave Oregon, where he had been the head coach for four years. Per USA Today's database, that should also put Cristobal among the highest paid FBS coaches and is believed to be double what UM was paying Diaz.

The Athletic has also reported that Miami's new annual budget for assistant coaches is expected to be the largest in the ACC.

FSU is a bit financially handicapped by Taggart's lingering buyout which pays the former coach $3.5 million annually each of the next three Januarys through 2024. This is the annual total after the partial offset of Taggart's $750,000 annual salary at FAU.

Norvell's average salary of $4.42 million over his six-year FSU contract would make him the 29th-highest-paid FBS coach according to the USA Today database. FSU's 10 on-field assistant coaches are being paid a combined $5.4 million this year.

FSU may get a financial reprieve soon as the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency is set to vote Tuesday on whether it will finalize the $20 million it allotted to go towards repairs of Doak Campbell Stadium back in September.

That money wouldn't go towards FSU staffing, but the repairs of Doak could go a long way towards boosting revenue that would greatly aid the athletic department's finances, if approved.

Whatever comes of the Blueprint money, these new salaries put into perspective the newfound financial commitments FSU's rivals have made to their programs compared with where the Seminoles are in this regard at the moment.

It's more of a long-term concern than something that must be addressed immediately, but it's undeniably the way that college football is shifting.

In order to be competitive at the highest level in the new era, it will take a financial commitment representative of that.

Reach Curt Weiler at cweiler@tallahassee.com or follow him on Twitter @CurtMWeiler.

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.