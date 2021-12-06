Seven new affordable housing projects endorsed by Metro join the pipeline

Partially funded by Metro's regional affordable housing bond, the seven new projects will add 687 affordable housing units to NE and SE neighborhoods by 2024

About 687 new units of affordable housing are soon to be added to Portland in the form of seven new project proposals in northeast and outer southeast neighborhoods.

On Nov. 16, full concept designs for the seven affordable housing projects were approved by Metro. Each full concept was endorsed by Metro, which means all are slated to receive funding from Metro's Regional Affordable Housing Bond. The $653 million bond was approved by metro voters during the November 2018 election.

A total of $88.6 million in capital funding was made available under the bond, and the affordable housing projects were vetted and recommended by the Portland Housing Bureau, which also issued the request for proposals for the projects earlier this year.

"We are proud to partner with Metro and the many community organizations that have come together to create these new family-focused, culturally specific affordable housing opportunities to help meet the diverse needs of Portlanders — especially our Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities; immigrant and refugee populations; families with children; seniors; and our neighbors experiencing chronic homelessness," said Martha Calhoun, public information manager with the Portland Housing Bureau. "These projects will provide future residents with the supportive services and economic opportunities to help them find stability in their housing and thrive and prosper in the surrounding community."

Each build specifically targets helping a certain population, including demographics such as BIPOC households, seniors, veterans, people experiencing homelessness, intergenerational families, people with disabilities, people with substance use disorder, immigrant and refugee households, single fathers, and Native American families.

1. hollywoodHUB

Neighborhood: Hollywood

Developer/Sponsor: BRIDGE Housing

Builder: O'Neil/Walsh Community Builders

Designer: Holst Architecture

Units: 199

Metro Bond Funds: $28.4 million

Total Cost: $98.8 million

Target completion: Summer 2024

2. 74th & Glisan

Neighborhood: Montavilla

Developer/Sponsor: Related NW, IRCO, Catholic Charities

Builder: LMC construction & ALMART Contracting

Designer: Holst Architecture

Units: 137

Metro Bond Funds: $19.5 million

Total cost: $56.5 million

Target completion: Summer 2024

3. Albina One

Neighborhood: Eliot

Developer/Sponsor: Albina Vision Trust, Edlen & Co.

Builder: Colas Construction

Designer: LEVER Architecture

Units: 94

Metro Bond Funds: $13.4 million

Total cost: $49 million

Target completion: Fall 2024

4. Meridian Gardens

Neighborhood: Powellhurst-Gilbert

Developer/Sponsor: Central City Concern

Builder: Walsh Construction

Designer: Ankrom Moisan Architecture

Units: 85

Metro Bond Funds: $12.1 million

Total cost: $26 million

Target completion: Spring 2024

5. 5020 N. Interstate

Neighborhood: Overlook

Developer/Sponsor: Community Development Partners, Self Enhancement Inc.

Builder: LMC Construction & ALMART Contracting

Designer: Carleton Hart Architecture

Units: 64

Metro Bond Funds: $9.1 million

Total cost: $30 million

Target completion: Summer 2023

6. Tstilal Village

Neighborhood: Portsmouth

Developer/Sponsor: Native American Youth and Family Center

Builder: Colas Construction

Designer: Carleton Hart Architecture

Units: 24 new

Metro Bond Funds: $3.4 million

Total cost: $26.6 million

Target completion: Winter 2023

7. PCC Killingsworth

Neighborhood: Cully

Developer/Sponsor: Home Forward

Builder: O'Neil/Walsh Community Builders

Designer: Hacker Architects

Units: 84

Metro Bond Funds: $2.5 million

Total cost: $38 million

Target completion: Summer 2024

