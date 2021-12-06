ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Seven new affordable housing projects endorsed by Metro join the pipeline

By Jules Rogers
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Partially funded by Metro's regional affordable housing bond, the seven new projects will add 687 affordable housing units to NE and SE neighborhoods by 2024

About 687 new units of affordable housing are soon to be added to Portland in the form of seven new project proposals in northeast and outer southeast neighborhoods.

On Nov. 16, full concept designs for the seven affordable housing projects were approved by Metro. Each full concept was endorsed by Metro, which means all are slated to receive funding from Metro's Regional Affordable Housing Bond. The $653 million bond was approved by metro voters during the November 2018 election.

A total of $88.6 million in capital funding was made available under the bond, and the affordable housing projects were vetted and recommended by the Portland Housing Bureau, which also issued the request for proposals for the projects earlier this year.

"We are proud to partner with Metro and the many community organizations that have come together to create these new family-focused, culturally specific affordable housing opportunities to help meet the diverse needs of Portlanders — especially our Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities; immigrant and refugee populations; families with children; seniors; and our neighbors experiencing chronic homelessness," said Martha Calhoun, public information manager with the Portland Housing Bureau. "These projects will provide future residents with the supportive services and economic opportunities to help them find stability in their housing and thrive and prosper in the surrounding community."

Each build specifically targets helping a certain population, including demographics such as BIPOC households, seniors, veterans, people experiencing homelessness, intergenerational families, people with disabilities, people with substance use disorder, immigrant and refugee households, single fathers, and Native American families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LbF9f_0dFcBuGe00

1. hollywoodHUB

Neighborhood: Hollywood

Developer/Sponsor: BRIDGE Housing

Builder: O'Neil/Walsh Community Builders

Designer: Holst Architecture

Units: 199

Metro Bond Funds: $28.4 million

Total Cost: $98.8 million

Target completion: Summer 2024

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBUxt_0dFcBuGe00

2. 74th & Glisan

Neighborhood: Montavilla

Developer/Sponsor: Related NW, IRCO, Catholic Charities

Builder: LMC construction & ALMART Contracting

Designer: Holst Architecture

Units: 137

Metro Bond Funds: $19.5 million

Total cost: $56.5 million

Target completion: Summer 2024

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJ9qF_0dFcBuGe00

3. Albina One

Neighborhood: Eliot

Developer/Sponsor: Albina Vision Trust, Edlen & Co.

Builder: Colas Construction

Designer: LEVER Architecture

Units: 94

Metro Bond Funds: $13.4 million

Total cost: $49 million

Target completion: Fall 2024

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShIAU_0dFcBuGe00

4. Meridian Gardens

Neighborhood: Powellhurst-Gilbert

Developer/Sponsor: Central City Concern

Builder: Walsh Construction

Designer: Ankrom Moisan Architecture

Units: 85

Metro Bond Funds: $12.1 million

Total cost: $26 million

Target completion: Spring 2024

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E7Oi4_0dFcBuGe00

5. 5020 N. Interstate

Neighborhood: Overlook

Developer/Sponsor: Community Development Partners, Self Enhancement Inc.

Builder: LMC Construction & ALMART Contracting

Designer: Carleton Hart Architecture

Units: 64

Metro Bond Funds: $9.1 million

Total cost: $30 million

Target completion: Summer 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VeOB6_0dFcBuGe00

6. Tstilal Village

Neighborhood: Portsmouth

Developer/Sponsor: Native American Youth and Family Center

Builder: Colas Construction

Designer: Carleton Hart Architecture

Units: 24 new

Metro Bond Funds: $3.4 million

Total cost: $26.6 million

Target completion: Winter 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41rdvZ_0dFcBuGe00

7. PCC Killingsworth

Neighborhood: Cully

Developer/Sponsor: Home Forward

Builder: O'Neil/Walsh Community Builders

Designer: Hacker Architects

Units: 84

Metro Bond Funds: $2.5 million

Total cost: $38 million

Target completion: Summer 2024

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Related
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego's Rassekh Park property on track to receive city services

City Council directs staff to prepare a final ordinance after the tentative approval to include property into urban services boundary. As part of a housekeeping item to prepare the Rassekh Park property located at 18011 Stafford Road for eventual development into multi-use sports fields and a play area, the Lake Oswego City Council held a public hearing Tuesday, Dec. 7 to discuss adding the nearly 10-acre parcel to the city's urban services boundary.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego nixes trailhead project after voters restrict development

The recently passed charter amendment doesn't allow for the construction of parking and paved surfaces.On the heels of a local charter amendment that passed in the November election, which aims to keep Lake Oswego's natural areas free from development, the city canceled a trail project that has been in the works since 2019. Lake Oswego was in the process of receiving bids for a trailhead project at Stevens Meadows, located on 1551 SW Childs Road, when the plans had to be canceled permanently. "Really, it has to do with the provision in the new chapter 10 (charter) language that...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla Council a step closer to filling seat

After a work session earlier in the day, Molalla councilors agree to bring back three candidates for more interviewsThe Molalla City Council is one step closer to filling its empty council seat after a work session and successful motion on Dec. 8. A work session before the regular council meeting gave Molalla City Councilors a chance to interview six candidates for the seat vacated by Steve Deller in late October. Candidates for the seat were Joseph Klein, Eric Vermillion, Ashly Hansen, Rae Botsford, Levi Davis and Kayla Gathright. At the council meeting later in the evening, Mayor Scott Keyser got...
MOLALLA, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamette Park Boat Ramp closes for foreseeable future

Oregon City officials determine closure will be permanent until potential realignment, possible relocation.In December, Oregon City announced the permanent closure of the city's Clackamette Park Boat Ramp to motorized vehicles and boat trailers due to safety concerns. A temporary closure was in effect since October, but city officials have determined that this closure will be permanent until potential realignment and possible relocation can be identified through another public process. An underwater inspection in October showed a deficit in material key to the structural integrity of the boat ramp. City officials aim to reduce the potential for property damage and...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

'Big gaps' found in 'unreliable' homeless service audit data

Multnomah County Auditor said she doesn't think Joint Office was malicious or intentionally misleadingThe Multnomah County Auditor has called off an audit of the Joint Office of Homeless Services aimed at looking into living conditions for clients of county-funded housing services after deeming their data to be unreliable. The initial attempt at an audit primarily focused on the health and safety of housing for those the Portland-Multnomah County Joint Office placed into permanent housing. However, according to the memo, "approximately 60% were missing address data or had address data that were not actual addresses; some of the client address entries...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Windermere Real Estate hosts drive for those in need

Coats and blankets can be dropped off at its Charbonneau location. In other news, city highlights winter and spring activities. Windermere Real Estate is collecting necessities for community members in need through Dec. 17 and its Charbonneau location is one of the drop-off points. Local residents who want to contribute...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Audit: Portland not prepared to help people with disabilities

The audit released Wednesday also found Portland's emergency plans are outdated.The pandemic "exposed how unprepared the City (of Portland) is to assist people with disabilities, no matter the type of emergency," an official audit revealed Wednesday. The audit of the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management, released December 8, was done by the Portland City Auditor's Office and looked at whether Portlanders with disabilities could expect to have their needs met during an emergency. The short answer: No. The emergency management bureau "does not have the information, expertise, or capacity needed to anticipate and plan for the emergency needs of people...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Climate change policies give some Wilsonville councilors pause

The city may try to make its voice heard in the state rulemaking process designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Some members of Wilsonville City Council expressed concern about statewide mandates designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions — which will likely require the city to adopt new standards in areas like parking and transportation infrastructure — during a meeting Monday, Dec. 6.
WILSONVILLE, OR
West Linn Tidings

Feedback shows residents split on West Linn police finalists

Some community members were unhappy with the process leading to the appointment of Peter Mahuna.After spending nearly one year and over $20,000 on a recruitment firm to find a new police chief, the city of West Linn hired the man who was already filling that role on an interim basis, Peter Mahuna. Some West Linn residents are unhappy with the process that led to his appointment. An assessment of community feedback from those who attended interviews shows a preference for another candidate, Port of Portland Police Captain Cory Chase. The city announced Nov. 17 that Mahuna, who began working...
WEST LINN, OR
Estacada News

Estacada's population continues to grow

According to estimates from Portland State University, the city of Estacada's population is at 5,014 residents According to a preliminary report from Portland State University, the city of Estacada's population has surpassed 5,000 residents. PSU's Population Research Center released their 2021 preliminary population estimates in November. These numbers estimated Estacada's population to be at 5,014 people, an increase of 979 from the previous year. Population growth is based on natural increase, or the number of births minus number of deaths, and net migration, or movers-in minus movers-out. Though the Population Research Center tracks growth for Clackamas County as a whole, numbers for Estacada's neighboring unincorporated areas such Eagle Creek and Springwater are not. The city of Estacada's population has grown steadily for the past decade. In 2010, the city had 2,730 residents. Clackamas County's 2021 population was estimated at 425,316, an increase of 3,131 from the previous year's numbers. In 2010, the county's population was at 85,579. The state of Oregon saw an estimated population increase of 22,76 people in the past year. The 2021 population was estimated at 4,266,560 people, compared to 4,266,560 in 2020. {loadposition sub-article-01}
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Opinion: ODOT's steamrolling of citizen input brings us together

Joe K. Meyer: Political common ground can found in the all-but-certain implementation of tolling on I-205. It's no secret that my personal ideology falls left-of-center on the U.S. political spectrum. There are ideas I have heard from my more conservative neighbors that I don't agree with, and I know that the opposite is true as well. That is the nature of a free-thinking society, and the media makes such ideological differences well-known to its consumers.
TRAFFIC
Portland Tribune

State drought relief package disappoints North Unit

Money spread thin across the state for farmers, but Klamath Falls will get $22 million. The drought relief plan the state released this week doesn't provide the money Jefferson County farmers were hoping for. "We're disappointed," says Mike Britton, Executive Manager of the North Unit Irrigation District. "We thought we...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Baker joins OHA advisory board

Jefferson County director will be Public Health Advisory board's rural health advisor. Jefferson County Public Health director Dr. Michael Baker has been appointed to the Oregon Health Authority's Public Health Advisory Board as their rural health advisor. The board is a group of public health professionals from across the state...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

J Street traffic lights? City is working on it

Fourth, Fifth and J streets may soon have traffic lights and connection of 97 and 361 via Hall Road. The city of Madras is revisiting construction of traffic signals on U.S. Highway 97 and J Street at both Fourth and Fifth streets. The project synopsis from improvements on Highway 97...
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Highway 217 auxiliary lane construction to begin soon

ODOT reports it will start on two lanes designed to eliminate bottleneck this month. The Oregon Department of Transportation will soon begin work on what it hopes will significantly reduce bottlenecks along Highway 217 between Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale and Pacific highways. The statewide road agency's plans include adding an auxiliary lane...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Facelift for storefronts on Fourth and D Streets

Madras building owner prepares flexible spaces for rent to local businesses. Alan Poviz wants to make his building attractive for Madras and for the businesses who might want to locate there. "This is a main corner. It should look good," says Poviz. Poviz moved to Madras from Peru 15 years...
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

