Thousands Lined The Streets of Rhinebeck for Sinterklaas 2021

Where is everybody? Shocking photos show a once-thriving Hudson Valley area mall completely empty on a Sunday afternoon during the holiday shopping season. I gotta say, I was shocked to be scrolling through Facebook this past Sunday afternoon to notice a post from friend and PDH listener Christopher Lortz from Port Ewen. The post was about his trip to the Hudson Valley Mall in Kingston with his wife Michele, where he was met with pretty much a completely empty building. Nobody was seen walking around, it was just the two of them. It was like they had a private VIP shopping experience for themselves. Of the 20 or so comments on Christopher Lortz's post, many people described the empty mall as "sad" and "weird". One person joked that it's "good for social distancing".

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO