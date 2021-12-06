50,000 deer harvested first weekend of Illinois firearm season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois hunters harvested over 50,000 deer during the first weekend of firearm season, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources .

The first weekend of the season was from November 19 to November 21. Illinois ‘ Firearm Deer Season is seven days. It concluded on December 5.

The Illinois counties with the highest harvest rates include Randolph with 1,503, Adams with 1,352, and Jackson with 1,325.

Muzzleloader-only deer season is from December 10 to December 12. Late-winter antlerless-only and CWD deer seasons in select counties are from December 30, 2021 to January 2, 2022 and from January 14 to January 16, 2022. Archery deer season ends on January 16, 2022.

