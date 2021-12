President Biden will award the Medal of Honor to three soldiers who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. The soldiers set to receive the award include Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, a member of the Army's elite Special Forces who fended off an attack by Taliban suicide bombers in Afghanistan in 2013; Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz, a member of the Army Ranger's who died in combat in Afghanistan in 2018; and Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, who suffered mortal injuries while famously saving several soldiers from a burning vehicle in Iraq in 2005, Fox News has confirmed.

