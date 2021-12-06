ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Parents can get get children 5-11 vaccinated against COVID-19 at Neville Museum on Tuesday

By Natalie Eilbert, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dYDS_0dFcBBzJ00

GREEN BAY - The Neville Museum will open its doors as a kids COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday.

While getting a poke in the arm isn't an ideal way for a child to spend a day at the museum, Claire Paprocki, a public health strategist for Brown County, said it's the best way to guarantee protection in an otherwise vulnerable population.

"Children are a lot more likely (than adults) to be in a group setting, such as school or daycare or afterschool activities, or sports, or hanging out with friends," Paprocki said. "They're just as likely to be infected with COVID-19 as adults, and can get very sick from COVID-19. They can have both short- and long-term health complications."

Brown County Health will conduct its second children's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Neville Museum from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for children 5 to 11 years old. Brown County Health will also provide flu shots.

Walk-ins are encouraged, with no appointment necessary. Parents and guardians do not need to present identification cards, which will allow any child, regardless of immigration status, to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The county's first children's COVID-19 vaccination event, in partnership with the Neville Museum, took place on Nov. 16. Brown County Health vaccinated about 55 children that day, according to Paprocki.

In Brown County, children between 5 and 18 make up 17% of the population. Paprocki said while she doesn't have expectations for Tuesday, she said a single shot in an arm would be a good day.

"Right now, we're kind of boots-on-the-ground, arm by arm, shot by shot," Paprocki said. "We continue to plug along to try to get as many people vaccinated as possible. And even if it's in smaller increments, we're still considering that a success.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been available to children ages 5 to 11 for over a month since the Food and Drug Administration authorized its emergency use. According to the CDC, the vaccine dose for children in this age bracket is a third of the amount for adolescents and adults 12 and older, 10 micrograms as opposed to 30. And for those wary of the dreaded poke, the needle is also slightly smaller.

While Wisconsin Department of Health Services hasn't released updated vaccine information for this age group in Brown County, a Prevea and HSHS Wisconsin spokesperson said, since Nov. 8, Prevea Health has administered 2,000 first doses to children aged 5-11 across Wisconsin.

As of Monday, every county in Wisconsin has a high community transmission rate, with cases gaining upward trends not seen since last January, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While Paprocki said Tuesday's event likely marks the final event of its kind this year, she emphasized that children can still get vaccinated. Health care providers are a reliable resource for asking questions and scheduling vaccine appointments.

Additionally, for those without health care providers, parents and guardians are encouraged to call New Community Clinic or 2-1-1 to learn more about scheduling vaccinations for their children.

Health care system partners such as Prevea Health, Bellin Health and Advocate Aurora offer vaccines at a time that's convenient for families. Local pharmacies, too, such as Walgreens or CVS are offering vaccines to children.

Paprocki addressed the matter of vaccine hesitancy especially in those who may have received their COVID shots but are reluctant to vaccinate their children.

"Our partners at Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the CDC have said the scientists conducted clinical trials with thousands of children and no serious safety concerns were identified," Paprocki said. "Those trials were monitored with the most comprehensive and intense safety monitoring program in U.S. history."

Her statement is supported by a media briefing released on Nov. 2 by the CDC.

"It is important, unfortunately, to point out that people should stay away from information that they can't verify like Facebook or social media," Paprocki said. "Go to your doctor or pop into the pharmacy at Walgreens or CVS. Talk to those medical professionals and they'll be more than happy to talk through your specific or individual situation with your child."

Natalie Eilbert is a government watchdog reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach her at neilbert@gannett.com or view her Twitter profile at @natalie_eilbert.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

12 things parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11

If you are a parent and have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine that is authorized for kids ages 5 to 11, you are not alone. So here’s some information to help. The Milwaukee Health Department provides vaccines at the Northwest Health Center, 7630 W. Mill Road, and Southside Health Center, 1639 S. 23rd St. Vaccines are also provided at the new Menomonee Valley site, 2401 W. St. Paul Ave.
MILWAUKEE, WI
soyacincau.com

COVID-19: Can we afford to delay vaccinating our 5-11 year old children?

Many parents were dismayed by the recent news from the Minister of Health, YB Khairy Jamaluddin, that the vaccines for children aged 5-11 years will only arrive at the end of June 2022. It means that our young children who attend kindergarten and primary school will remain vulnerable for another 7-8 months.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Green Bay, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
Brown County, WI
Coronavirus
County
Brown County, WI
Brown County, WI
Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
Brown County, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Green Bay, WI
Coronavirus
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
99.1 WFMK

Side Effects for Kids Ages 5 to 11 Receiving COVID Vaccine

Millions of Americans have received their COVID-19 vaccinations over the last several months. We all started out by getting our first vaccination and then waiting for our second vaccination. And even now as we continue with this coronavirus pandemic, millions of people are getting their booster shots to prevent them...
KIDS
stonyplainreporter.com

COVID-19: Kenney announces vaccine program for children aged 5-11

Alberta Premier, Jason Kenney along with Health Minister, Jason Copping and chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw gave an update on COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday afternoon. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Fort Saskatchewan reported 32...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Covid 19#Vaccinations#The Neville Museum
MedicalXpress

Ask the Pediatrician: Which COVID-19 vaccine is best for children who are almost 12?

Q: My daughter is about to turn 12. Which COVID-19 vaccine should she get?. A: The short answer: Your child should get the vaccine product that is recommended for their age. Right now, the only COVID-19 vaccine available for children in the U.S. is the Pfizer BioNTech mRNA vaccine. COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for children 5 years and older. The COVID shot for kids 5 years to 11 years of age is a lower dose than the dose recommended for those 12 and older.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC News

Will children need Covid-19 booster shots? It's too soon to tell

As scientists race to answer crucial questions about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, many parents are wondering whether their children will need booster shots. The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appears to be less effective against the omicron variant, according to early data from South Africa. On Wednesday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their own lab results also suggest the initial two-dose vaccine may be insufficient to prevent infection, though it may still protect against severe disease. A booster shot, however, does appear to provide strong protection against the omicron variant, the companies said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11: What families need to know

Ever since Canada approved the child-sized Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 and started to distribute nearly three million doses, some parents have jumped at the chance to get their kids vaccinated, while others still have questions. "Even before it was approved, about 50 percent of parents were already very eager to...
KIDS
TODAY.com

When will kids under 5 be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Almost exactly a year ago, the first COVID-19 vaccines became available in the U.S. Today, they're approved or authorized for nearly every age group — except young kids. But clinical trials involving children as young as 6 months are underway now, and some may have results by the end of the year.
KIDS
omahanews.net

EMA endorses COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty for children aged 5 to 11

Study showed that the vaccine was 90.7 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19. The EMA concluded that the benefits of Comirnaty in children aged 5 to 11 outweigh the risks, particularly in those with conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19. THE HAGUE, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday recommended the use of COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty developed by BioNTech and Pfizer for children aged 5 to 11.
KIDS
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

174
Followers
102
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy