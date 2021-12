Police asking for public’s help finding missing 62 year old woman Police are asking for the public’s help in find Carol Wells, a 62-year-old woman reported missing.

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Police said Well has been found safe.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Carol Wells, a 62-year-old woman reported missing.

Wells was last seen in the Oakland area on the evening of Dec. 5.

According to police, she’s 5′6″ and 210 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Wells is known to frequent the Lawrenceville area.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (412) 323-7141.