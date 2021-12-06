Colorado ski resort dubbed best in North America, according to USA Today ranking

Winter Park, Colorado. Photo Courtesy: Winter Park Resorts.

A number of Colorado spots have been winning big in the latest round of the annual USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice Awards, including two Colorado resorts that were recently dubbed among the top 10 spots to ski in North America.

Winter Park Resort earned the top spot on the 'top 10' list, ranking first on the continent in the 'best ski resort' category. This is the third time that Winter Park has been awarded this top honor, also winning in 2018 and 2019. Winter Park was not ranked among the top 10 resorts on the continent in 2020, but made a comeback this year in a big way.

Summit County's Copper Mountain also made the top 10 ski resorts list for 2021, ranking 6th. In 2020, Copper Mountain was ranked 3rd.

In 2020, Telluride Ski Resort was ranked 9th on the 'top 10' list, though the resort did not make the cut to be listed among the top 10 resorts in 2021.

Picking a true 'best resort in Colorado' is a difficult, if not impossible, task, with so many great and varied options to choose from. That being said, Winter Park is undoubtedly a favorite. Found relatively close to Denver with an atmosphere that caters to skiing extraordinaires and families, alike, there's something for everyone at this Grand County destination. Looking to hit some of the gnarliest tree runs on the mountain? Slide on over to the Mary Jane area.