Bergen County, NJ

Toys 'R' Us Opening Global Flagship Store This Month at American Dream

By Matt Villei
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA staple of many childhoods is finally making its return, as WHP Global has announced the upcoming grand opening of a new two-story Toys 'R' Us flagship store later this month. WHP Global, the parent company of Toys 'R' Us owner Tru Kids, announced that the brand new flagship...

collider.com

mybergen.com

Toys”R”Us Opening in Bergen County December 2021

WHP Global, parent company of Toys“R”Us®, has announced the grand opening of a new two-story Toys“R”Us flagship store inside American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. Designed for ‘Toys“R”Us kids’ of all ages, the first U.S. Toys“R”Us flagship store will feature a modern two-level retail concept that spans 20,000 square feet. The flagship will be reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love, as visitors can shop their favorite toy brands, meet Geoffrey the Giraffe, rediscover their love of play with interactive experiences and product demonstrations, and enjoy new branded elements like Geoffrey’s Café and ice cream parlor, two-story slide and more. Located within steps of Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and DreamWorks Water Park, the new flagship is at the epicenter of American Dream’s premiere entertainment, shopping and dining experiences.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
