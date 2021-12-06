ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runnels County, TX

Treasured Bird Dog Goes Missing While Hunting in Runnels County

By Matt Trammell
 6 days ago

BALLINGER, TX – The Runnel's County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a bird dog that was lost by a sportsman who was hunting at a ranch in Ballinger.

According to the RCSO, on Dec. 4, while hunting on a ranch off of county road 332, Marley, a German Wire Hair Drahthaar, went missing.

The family who lost Marley searched for hours but was unable to find him. They confirmed that Marley is both microchipped and tattooed.

If you find Marley contact the Runnels County Sheriff's Office at 325-365-2121.

