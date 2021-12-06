Colorado mountain destination ranked among North America's 'best ski towns' of 2021

Breckenridge, Colorado. Photo Credit: Sean Pavone (iStock).

In the latest round of USA Today's 2021 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, a number of Colorado spots won big.

In the category titled 'best ski towns,' considering spots around the entire continent of North America, Breckenridge ranked 7th.

The publication highlighted the history of 'the Kingdom of Breckenridge,' along with its vibrant aprés ski culture and the number of nearby world-class resorts, including Breckenridge Ski Resort, Copper Mountain, Keystone Resort, and Arapahoe Basin.

This is Breckenridge's second year in a row earning 7th on the 'top 10' list. Last year, they were joined by another Colorado resort – Aspen in 6th place, which wasn't found among the 2021 top 10.

While Breckenridge was the only Colorado ski town to make the cut for this list, two Colorado ski resorts made the list for 'best ski resorts' in North America – Winter Park and Copper Mountain.

See the full list of North America's 'best ski towns' here.