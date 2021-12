TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Two men were arrested after an older woman was found dead after a camping trip in Tuolumne County, according to the sheriff’s office. Russel Lee Hedge, 60, submitted a missing person report Monday and told deputies he had taken the woman camping in Herring Creek on Dec. 3. He then told deputies that she had gone missing during that camping trip, officials said.

