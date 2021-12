In a two-day retreat this week, Aspen City Council will take an in-depth look at how to address one of its priority goals for the year during a series of housing discussions. On Day One on Monday, council members asked themselves what the city has done well in the past and what could be better in the future. They discussed how to organize housing and development programs as well as finances and revenue streams, and gave direction to staff on how to better collaborate with partners when it comes to housing.

