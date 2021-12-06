ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A cocaine shipment was found floating off the Florida Keys. It weighed 69 pounds

A boater spotted a large shipment of cocaine floating off the Florida Keys on Saturday, according...

Coast Guard Offloads Nearly Four Tons Of Seized Cocaine At Miami Beach Base

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless crew offloaded more than $148 million of illegal narcotics at Base Miami Beach on Tuesday. The drugs were seized in three separate interdictions in the Caribbean Sea in the past two weeks. The Royal Fleet Auxiliary Wave Knight crew seized approximately 1,200 pounds of cocaine, and Coast Guard Cutter William Trump and the His Netherlands Majesty’s Ship Hollands’ crew seized approximately 6,700 pounds of cocaine in two interdictions. Nine suspected drug smugglers, from the Dominican Republic and Colombia, were also taken into custody. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the District of Puerto Rico, Southern District of Florida, and the Eastern District of Virginia are prosecuting these cases. “These successful interdictions are the result of professional partnerships between the Coast Guard, RFA Wave Knight, and HNLMS Holland crews,” said Hansel Pintos, Seventh District spokesperson. “The Coast Guard’s strong international partnerships, counter threats in the maritime domain, protect each of our countries from transnational organized crime, and work to stabilize and promote good governance in the region.”
Florida man arrested after body found floating in Gulf

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Police in Florida have arrested a 29-year-old man on manslaughter charges in connection to the death of an older man whose body was found floating offshore earlier this month in the Gulf of Mexico. Clearwater police say Shane Dugan was on a boat with 48-year-old Lonnie...
Public Safety
Border Patrol arrests multiple gang members, migrants

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents discover multiple gang members within groups of migrants. On Sunday, at approximately 9:00 p.m. Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents arrested a group of 11 migrants in farmlands after they entered the United States illegally near Brownsville. Agents discovered one of the men within the group […]
Sureño gang member arrested for being in the country illegally

A Sureño gang member convicted of murder was arrested for being in the country illegally, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The case unfolded on Nov. 28, when Texas Department of Public Safety troopers encountered two migrants and turned them over to agents assigned to the Cotulla Station. One migrant was identified as Jose Arias-Gonzalez, a citizen of Mexico.
Texas authorities claim Mexican cartels murdering people on US soil

Mexican drug cartels are murdering people and dumping their bodies on the US side of the border — including a woman who had been raped and mutilated, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez told Fox News that Texas Rangers are investigating cartel activity...
The Border Patrol Agent Who Threw Away His Badge

The chase was over. U.S. Border Patrol agent Brendan Lenihan had finally caught up with the group of undocumented migrants he’d been diligently tracking. Yet when he came face-to-face with the first man of the group in a remote stretch of the Las Guijas Mountains that marked the Arizona border with Sonora, Mexico, he didn’t arrest him.
Modern-Day Slavery Operation Uncovered In Georgia, Feds Say

Federal indictment says victims are over 100 laborers smuggled from Mexico and Central America to the U.S., with some held at gunpoint to work. A newly unsealed indictment shows that several federal law enforcement agencies uncovered what they think is one of the largest cases of human trafficking and visa fraud in the U.S., VICE reports.
Woman attacks Spirit Airlines flight attendants after she allegedly got drunk

A woman needed to be restrained by a fellow passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight to Nashville Saturday when she allegedly got drunk and attacked two flight attendants. A 42-year-old woman was charged with public intoxication, court records showed. The suspect yelled at arresting officers to “shoot me” and told them she had “a lot” to drink, according to the Tennessean.
