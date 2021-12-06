ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

7 Newsletter Platforms for Connecting With Your Email Subscribers

By Nikki Brown
BlogHer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4Rjz_0dFc86aF00

One piece of advice frequently shared by members of our community is to build an email list. It’s something owned by you and most likely includes people who are actually invested in your content. How you use your email list is a personal preference. Though some may use email for the occasional message or purchase confirmations, most import their list to a newsletter platform .

Twitter’s Revue acquisition and the growing popularity of Substack are proof that more and more creators are making newsletters their primary source of communication. It’s a space where writers and publishers can have the most autonomy, make a lot of money and sacrifice only a small percentage of it to the platform hosting their work. Email newsletters also aren’t subject to unpredictable algorithms like Instagram and other social media platforms . And again, since email lists are usually made up of supporters who chose to opt-in, getting to know your newsletter audience is a standout way to build loyalty within your community.

Like, well, everything on the Internet, you have plenty of choices and the ultimate one will depend on your budget and needs. But for now, keep scrolling for a quick intro to some of the most popular options with free trials, affordable price tiers, and more.

Substack

Free Option? Yes

Cheapest Paid Plan: 10% of your newsletter price

Standout Benefits: Substack’s impressive fleet of popular creators and equitable payment system is why it grew in record numbers last year. If you decide not to host a free newsletter, Substack’s cut (10%) will depend on how much you’re charging. The platform also does a great job of onboarding writers with easy-to-follow guides and has a fellowship for independent writers .

BombBomb

Free Option? Free 14-day trial

Cheapest Paid Plan: $29/month (or $299 annual)

Standout Benefits: If your content is mostly video or you’re looking to get more eyes on your video content, BombBomb’s services were made especially for you. You can send video messages via email or text and the best part is you don’t have to download any special software to do it.

Constant Contact

Free Option? Free 60-day trial

Cheapest Paid Plan: $20 (price based on number of contacts)

Standout Benefits: Of all the options listed here, Constant Contact has the longest free trial period so you can really take your time trying it out before investing. This platform also makes room for a website, online store and social media plug-ins so you can manage all of your marketing efforts in one spot.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rkbey_0dFc86aF00

Mailchimp

Free Option? Yes

Cheapest Paid Plan: $9.99/month

Standout Benefits: This is the best option if you’re just starting out. If you only have up to 2,000 subscribers and 1 target audience, your membership is free and still comes with forms and landing pages, website builder, and more.

Campaign Monitor

Free Option? Only free to set up account

Cheapest Paid Plan: $9/month

Standout Benefits: For those who want a straightforward, no-frills option, Campaign Monitor is renowned for its free template, automation messaging, and ease of template management.

EmailOctopus

Free Option? Yes

Cheapest Paid Plan: $20/month

Standout Benefits: I’ve learned from personal trial-and-error that a lot of newsletter platforms don’t allow you to upload custom HTML or build a template from scratch. If you’ve created a masterpiece and want to use it for your email messaging, this platform won’t block your efforts.

Get Response

Free Option? 30-day free trial

Cheapest Paid Plan: $15/month

Standout Benefits: If you have an online course to sell, Get Response users rave about how the software not only makes it easy to build one but promote and complete sales as well.

