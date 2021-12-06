ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Heights, OH

‘Like garbage’: Local woman details long-term struggles with sense of smell, taste after getting COVID

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5nWp_0dFc7ZWw00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cathy Bailey thought she was over COVID-19 after contracting it in January. She had lost her sense of taste and smell initially, but some months later that morphed into something even worse.

What to know about the COVID-19 omicron variant: Symptoms, cases, where it’s been found

Bailey now says food and drinks can smell like garbage, chemicals and even cigarette smoke. The long-term side effect is a health condition called parosmia, which is when a person’s olfactory neurons are damaged (often times from an infection of some sort) causing one’s sense of smell and taste to be off.

The Maple Heights resident said that while parosmia seems to only affect a small amount of those who’ve recovered from COVID, it’s something that more people need to know about.

“Parosmia has been around, people just don’t talk about it. I think a lot of people just don’t know, they just don’t know what they are suffering from,” Bailey said.

Since dealing with parosmia, Bailey says she’s lost weight and eats the same boring foods on a daily basis, ones that don’t trigger her symptoms as much.

Researchers have found 55 long-term COVID effects. These are the most common

FOX 8’s Kristi Capel spoke with Bailey and learned more about parosmia, as seen in the video above. Bailey said she wants others to know they aren’t alone and she hopes more researchers continue to look into this issue.

Those who are may be suffering from the health condition can find a support group right here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Cleveland, OH
Maple Heights, OH
Health
City
Maple Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio coronavirus numbers: 7,876 new cases, 612 hospitalizations

Related video: Cleveland Clinic and UH hospitals mandate vaccines for employees COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Tuesday afternoon. There have been 1,743,801 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 7,876 new cases reported Tuesday, along with […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy