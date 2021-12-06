Sharp-nosed beagle receives praise for US Customs bust at O’Hare

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A sharp-nosed Beagle is getting credit for finding an unusual suitcase smorgasbord at O'Hare International Airport.

The U.S. Department of Customs and Border Protection said that Olaf the Agriculture Inspection Dog managed to sniff out some interesting cargo inside a suitcase on a baggage claim at the airport's international terminal on Nov. 15.

CBP Public Information Officer Steven Bansbach said Olaf sniffed out two mounds of chestnuts in the suitcase. A secondary inspection turned up two more pounds of chestnuts and a whole raw goose.

Bansbach added that the chestnuts showed signs of insect damage.

The food belonged to an airline passenger from Romania. Bansbach said the passenger was given a warning and a lesson about bringing produce into the country.

Bansbach told WBBM Newsradio that it's important for travelers to tell the truth on their customs declaration forms.

"It saves us a lot of time, it saves you a lot of time if you're able to go ahead and write that declaration of what you are bringing into the country. We can look into it very quickly and send you on your way," Bansbach said.

The food was destroyed, Bansbach said, and Olaf got a few extra treats for a job well done.