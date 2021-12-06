One shot outside Beaumont medical center in Orion Township: Sheriff

(WWJ) Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting during what investigators believe was a robbery outside a medical clinic in Orion Township.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Beaumont Medical Center - Lake Orion, on S. Lapeer Rd.

Undersheriff Michael McCabe said, late Monday afternoon, that this was not an active shooter situation, although businesses nearby were told to lock down as a precaution.

The man who was shot, McCabe said, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

While the building was cleared before 5 p.m., according to McCabe, there remained a significant police presence on the scene, south of Clarkson Rd.

Authorities tell WWJ they believe the suspected shooter, along with two others, fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The were believed to be driving a four-door, dark metallic blue Chevrolet Malibu.

Detectives were able to positively identify the possible suspect as a 20 year-old male resident of Oxford Township. He is still being sought as the investigation is ongoing.

He added: "We believe that this was a robbery. The individual knew his robbers; it's not something that was random in any way, shape or form."

"They were out in the parking lot, and what turned, it sounds like, from the payback of a bill, turned into a robbery with a gunshot."

Bouchard said the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound to the leg. No one else was hurt.

Beaumont Health Released a statement saying the incident did not involve any Beaumont patients or staff.

"We are saddened that an incident occurred in the parking lot of our Lake Orion facility," the statement reads. "...We are proud of how our Beaumont team locked down the building as a security precaution. And, we are relieved that our patients and staff are safe."

Bouchard said the investigation is ongoing.