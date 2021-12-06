ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Here's The Christmas Gift Arizonans Are Searching For The Most This Year

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ii563_0dFc6jN700
Photo: Getty Images

Christmas is right around the corner and holiday shopping is full swing. If you're struggling to find the best gift this year, then one website has you covered.

ATTExperts.com compiled a list of each state's most searched Christmas Gift.

According to the website, the most searched Christmas gift in Arizona is the Nintendo Switch .

The most searched Christmas gift across the United States was the PlayStation 5. The second most popular was televisions.

According to ATTExperts.com , here's the most popular Christmas gift in each state:

  • Alabama- AirPods
  • Alaska- TV
  • Arizona- Nintendo Switch
  • Arkansas- PlayStation 5
  • California- Nintendo Switch
  • Colorado- iPad
  • Connecticut- PlayStation 5
  • Delaware- PlayStation 5
  • D.C.- TV
  • Florida- TV
  • Georgia- AirPods
  • Hawaii- AirPods
  • Idaho- Instant Pot
  • Illinois- TV
  • Indiana- PlayStation 5
  • Iowa- PlayStation 5
  • Kansas- AirPods
  • Kentucky - iPad
  • Louisiana- PlayStation 5
  • Maine- PlayStation 5
  • Maryland- iPad
  • Massachusetts- iPad
  • Michigan- TV
  • Minnesota- PlayStation 5
  • Mississippi- PlayStation 5
  • Missouri- Roku Player
  • Montana- iPad
  • Nebraska- PlayStation 5
  • Nevada- PlayStation 5
  • New Hampshire- Instant Pot
  • New Jersey- iPad
  • New Mexico- AirPods
  • New York- Nintendo Switch
  • North Carolina- PlayStation 5
  • North Dakota- TV
  • Ohio- TV
  • Oklahoma- iPad
  • Oregon- Nintendo Switch
  • Pennsylvania- PlayStation 5
  • Rhode Island- TV
  • South Carolina- Roku Player
  • South Dakota- Roku Player
  • Tennessee- PlayStation 5
  • Texas- PlayStation 5
  • Utah - TV
  • Vermont- PlayStation 5
  • Virginia- TV
  • Washington- Nintendo Switch
  • West Virginia- Roku Player
  • Wisconsin- Nintendo Switch
  • Wyoming- Kindle

Click here to check out the full study.

Comments / 0

Related
Kicker 102.5

Want Christmas Gifts to Arrive on Time? Here’s When to Ship Them

It's the Christmas season and time to not only to seriously start Christmas shopping but if you're like me you are also thinking about packing the gifts up and shipping them. All my brothers and sisters are spread out all across this great big county so every year So my big question every year is, When is the last day to ship Christmas gifts from Arkansas so they will arrive by Christmas?
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
News 12

Survey: ‘Home Alone’ most searched ‘90s Christmas movie in New Jersey

With less than three weeks to go until Christmas, many in New Jersey may be sitting down with family and friends to watch a holiday-themed movie. A new survey from CenturyLink found that when it comes to Christmas movies, particularly ones made in the 1990s, “Home Alone” was the most Googled Christmas movie in New Jersey. It was also the top searched movie in 13 other states, including New York and Illinois, where the movie takes place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Here are some ideal Wyoming-themed Christmas gifts

The experts said shop early this year for Christmas, so in that spirit we offer our annual list of Wyoming-themed gifts. But we do not have to worry about supply chains or products being stranded off some California port — these gifts are available here in our own backyard. Plus, buying local helps the Wyoming economy in the best way possible.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roku Tv#Christmas#Instant Pot#The Nintendo Switch#Attexperts Com#Alabama Airpods#Kansas Airpods#Louisiana Playstation#Oregon Nintendo Switch#Vermont Playstation 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
The Independent

Deadly twin tornados illuminated by lightning in Arkansas

Two deadly twin tornadoes were illuminated by lighting as they ripped through Arkansas on Friday night. The spectacular footage, captured in the city of Bay, shows the twisters moving across the landscape. Up to 100 people are feared dead after a number of tornadoes broke out not only in Arkansas,...
ENVIRONMENT
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
764
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy