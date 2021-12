CLEVELAND, OHIO — Hello OBR faithful and Cleveland Browns fans from around the world! The Browns continued this roller coaster of an uneven season on Sunday Night Football, suffering a frustrating and potentially season-devastating 16-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, dropping their record to 6-6 and muddying just exactly where they stand in the wild AFC playoff chase. With the rest of the season seemingly hanging by a thread as the second half of the doubleheader against the Ravens is upon us, The OBR is back tonight with more comprehensive Cleveland Browns coverage, as the OBR Twitch Channel rolls on at 7 Eastern!

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO