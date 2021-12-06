ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Niobe’s connection to The Matrix Resurrections and the larger Matrix story

By Toussaint Egan
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe release of a second trailer for The Matrix Resurrections has offered an even deeper — and somehow still vague — glimpse into the rabbit hole of the film’s universe. While the specifics of the actual plot of the third Matrix sequel are tightly under wraps, eagle-eyed viewers can glean a...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Matrix Resurrections Teaser Reveals New Footage

Fans are preparing to return to the matrix in December and a new promotional video offers a glimpse at some new footage. The international advertisement has surfaced on social media and offers a new look at some of the special effects used in The Matrix: Resurrections. The fourth Matrix movie sees Lana Wachowski returning to write and direct the film. Kean Reeves returns as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss is back as Trinity. While most have assumed it is a direct sequel to the last installment of the original Matrix trilogy, The Matrix Revolutions, co-writer David Mitchell has implied that it's something more, and something different.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones star teases Trinity's role in The Matrix Resurrections

Reviving a franchise is always a gamble, but when it's almost 20 years after the last movie and we're talking about a saga as beloved as The Matrix, the stakes are even higher. While The Matrix Resurrections has managed to bring back some original cast members alongside director Lana Wachowski,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Awesome 92.3

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Plot Details Revealed in New Interview

The fourth Matrix movie, The Matrix Resurrections, premieres in theaters and on HBO Max in a little over three weeks. And yet we still have only the vaguest of notions of what the film is actually about. Sure it’s about, y’know, the matrix, and it has Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity in it even though they, uh, died in the last Matrix movie. As to how they are alive, or why the matrix is still in existence 15 years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions, or why Morpheus now looks like Yahya Abdul-Matteen II instead of Laurence Fisburne, who knows.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Matrix Resurrections: Jessica Henwick Hypes up Trinity's Return

It looks like Trinity's return is going to be something special in The Matrix Resurrections!. There are several reasons why fans are looking forward to The Matrix Resurrections. After all, we want to see Keanu Reeves as Neo all over again. However, Jessica Henwick says there's another character to watch out for this December. The new addition to the Matrix cast is hyping up Carrie-Anne Moss's return as Trinity in the upcoming sequel!
MOVIES
Polygon

The Matrix Awakens leaked art teases ‘an Unreal Engine 5 experience’

The Matrix Awakens is a Matrix “experience” of some kind, and potentially the first widely playable Unreal Engine 5 demo, according to leaked artwork that appeared online Thursday. Posted on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, the image shows a city clouded in that classic Matrix-green hue, with lines of code scrolling by....
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Final Matrix Resurrections Trailer Steps Up the Action

As promised, on top of today kicking off ticket pre-sales, Warner Bros. has launched a new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections!. We’re just a couple weeks away from re-entering The Matrix and I, for one, cannot wait. Thankfully, WB has released a brand new (action-packed) trailer to help the time pass by, even as it kicks the hype up a notch.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enter The Matrix#The Matrix Revolutions#The Matrix Resurrections#Logos#Oracle#Trinity#Agent
First Showing

Second Trailer for Lana Wachowski's 'The Matrix Resurrections' Sequel

"It's so easy to forget how much noise The Matrix pumps into your head." It's almost time… to return to the source. Warner Bros has unveiled a final official trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, which opens later this month. Plagued by strange memories, Neo's life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself back inside The Matrix. The rumor has been that this bright new Matrix is actually another Matrix within the old Matrix to control Neo and his narrative. But we'll have to watch this in the theater to find out the truth. The returning cast includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, & Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Along with these Resurrections newcomers: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Eréndira Ibarra. This looks SO FUCKING GOOD. There's a lot of reveals in this trailer, but none of these seem to give away anything we don't already know. The rest of it is about the experience of watching it all play out - finding out what decision he makes. I. Cannot. Wait.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Neo’s World is Turned Upside Down In The Matrix Resurrections’ New Trailer

Neo’s World is Turned Upside Down In The Matrix Resurrections’ New Trailer. The Matrix and its two sequels hinted that “the One” had lived before and would live again. However, it was never very clear how much time passed between each iteration of the Matrix itself. Now, The Matrix Resurrections‘ new trailer hints that several decades have passed since the third film, especially if Niobe is truly as old as she appears. Regardless of how it happened, Neo and Trinity are alive again in the Matrix. And it’s going to take a new incarnation of Morpheus and a hacker named Bugs to wake them up.
MOVIES
2urbangirls.com

Warner Bros. releases ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ second trailer!

Warner Bros has just released the second official trailer for the upcoming release of The Matrix Resurrections. The film will be in US theaters on December 22nd and on HBO Max via their Ad-Free plan for 31 days following theatrical release. Are you planning on watching the movie at home...
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ IMAX Poster Reunites Neo and Trinity

Fans who are eagerly awaiting to take the red pill have a new reason to get excited. Warner Bros. has released the IMAX poster for The Matrix Resurrections that features Thomas Anderson/Neo (Keanu Reeves), and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) standing in front of bright green light, with the word “IMAX” scrawled in similar green Matrix coding.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Polygon

Legend of Korra actor Janet Varney reflects on everything she grappled with in playing the Avatar

The Avatar series is more sprawling and accessible than ever. When Avatar: The Last Airbender ran on Nickelodeon in the mid-2000s, it played out episode to episode, season to season, and in a vacuum of social media commentary. The Legend of Korra premiered when Airbender was a legitimate young-adult phenomenon, yet challenged every preconceived notion of what the Avatar universe could be, taking full advantage of a few years of downtime.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

The Matrix Resurrections Reveals New Take on Hugo Weaving’s Agent Smith

“Millions of people just living out their lives…oblivious.” Those are the words first spoken by Hugo Weaving’s Agent Smith while interrogating Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) in the original Matrix from 1999. They’re the same words repeated to Keanu Reeves’ Neo 20 years later in The Matrix Resurrections, only it isn’t Weaving delivering the monologue this time, but the sinister villain played by Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter).
MOVIES
Y95 COUNTRY

Every Callback to ‘The Matrix’ In the ‘Resurrections’ Trailer

The latest trailer for The Matrix Resurrections is here, and it is full of images, actors, and even exact lines of dialogue from the very first Matrix movie back in 1999. While the trailer doesn’t reveal many specifics about the film, these echoes — or loops, as Morpheus calls them at one point in the trailer — give us some big clues about what Lana Wachowski’s fourth Matrix is actually about.
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

New The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Hints at Trinity’s Important Role

Neo is an important character in The Matrix films and was prophesized to be the Chosen One in the fight against the Machines. It’s been years since we’ve seen the last film, and Lana Wachowski is returning to direct the franchise with The Matrix Resurrections. The sci-fi movie will see the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Today, Warner Bros. has released the second trailer that features plenty of action and déjà vu, and it is hinting at Trinity as someone who can help turn the tide in the war between humans and machines.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

New Trailer for The Matrix Resurrections Fuses Past and Present

Years of anticipation and months of micro-studying that trailer are winnowing down to a matter of weeks. Our expectations for The Matrix Resurrections are much higher than almost any studio tentpole in recent memory, and for that reason we’ll not watch a new preview arriving some 16 days before we can see the movie ourselves. But if you just bought your tickets and wish to dip into the pool, well, who can blame you.
MOVIES
vgculturehq.com

Jonathan Groff’s Character Revealed in Matrix Resurrections

The last two promos for The Matrix Resurrections have been quite telling, but none more so than the trailer that dropped this morning. Jonathan Groff’s character in The Matrix Resurrections is confirmed at this point to be playing the iconic Agent Smith, after scheduling conflicts prevented him from being a part of the film. We’ve known this for some time, but this put the icing on the cake.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy