Former Tennessee basketball standout signs deal to play in Spain, per report

By Jake Rill
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee Football coverage presented by — Jordan Bone has been playing overseas, and now, the former Tennessee guard is getting a new opportunity. Bone has signed with Casademont Zaragoza of Liga ACB in Spain, according to Emiliano Carchia...

