ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gov. Beshear: Highest COVID-19 case count in nine weeks

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrlTi_0dFc5evH00

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said as COVID-19 cases rise in Kentucky, across the United States and in many countries throughout the world, families must get vaccinated and boosted to stay safe over the holiday season.

“We are certainly in the middle of another COVID-19 escalation. But we have more tools to stop this in its tracks than ever before,” said Gov. Beshear. “The great news is, we saw more vaccinations over this last weekend than we have seen in a long time, in every stage of the vaccination process. This is how we fight back against this virus.”

Over the past weekend alone, 45,137 Kentuckians received a booster, 15,117 received their first dose and 18,189 got fully vaccinated.

The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to stay safe this holiday season by taking the following steps:

  • Get a COVID-19 vaccination;
  • Get a vaccination booster (all Kentucky adults are now eligible for a booster);
  • Stay home and avoid gatherings if sick;
  • Wear masks if indoors and unvaccinated and/or not boosted, and
  • Keep gatherings small.

The Governor also outlined new guidelines for international air travel. All travelers age two and older who are returning to the U.S.:

  • Must show proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test performed within one day of departure;
  • Should get tested three to five days after return;
  • Should self-isolate and get tested if they develop any symptoms, and
  • All unvaccinated travelers should quarantine for seven days.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 3

Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Beshear Signs Order Making All Kentucky Adults Eligible To Receive COVID Booster Shot

Until Wednesday, booster shots were limited to those age 65 and above. (Frankfort, Ky.) - All Kentucky adults are now eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shots. Governor Beshear signed an executive order on Wednesday that qualified every person 18 or old and living or working in the commonwealth to get a COVID-19 booster show six months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or two months after a single-dose Johnson and Johnson shot.
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear: Starting Today, Eligible Kentuckians Can Apply for $18 Million in Funds from Temporary Water Assistance Program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 1, 2021) – As part of an ongoing effort to address the financial impact of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that Kentucky will receive over $18 million in federal aid to help households that have fallen behind on paying their water bills and face disconnection of service or have already been disconnected.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear announces program to target Kentucky’s nursing shortage

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville (UPIKE) and Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) are announcing a new educational and employment opportunity for nursing students. On Thursday, December 2 UPIKE President, Dr. Burton J. Webb, PMC President and CEO, Donovan Blackburn and Governor Andy Beshear shared the creation of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
nbc15.com

November’s COVID-19 case count already exceeds October’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This Thanksgiving Day, Wisconsin health officials gave thanks for what residents are doing to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19. In a data update Thursday, the Department of Health Services reports 3,611 new COVID-19 cases. This is the fifth day in the past week that cases have been above 3,000. One day this week reported well above that, with more than 4,300 cases on Tuesday.
MADISON, WI
WLWT 5

Beshear: Delta variant causes new increase in COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. — While attention shifts to the new omicron variant, a familiar adversary is driving up coronavirus cases again in Kentucky, Gov Andy Beshear said Thursday. The delta variant - which inflicted considerable suffering in recent months - is responsible for the new upswing in COVID-19 cases, the governor said. Kentucky surpassed 3,000 new virus cases on Wednesday for the first time since the start of October, he said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
KEYC

COVID-19 boosters encouraged amid surge in Minnesota case counts

Shakopee Public Schools extends Thanksgiving break after rise in COVID cases. As COVID cases rise in Minnesota, one school district is extending its Thanksgiving break as a way to control the spread. US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+. Updated: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:10 PM...
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Missourian

COVID-19 cases at highest point since September

There were 340 new COVID-19 cases from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, according to a weekly update from the Franklin County Health Department. That’s an average of 42.5 cases per day, which is the most reported since Sept. 17, when there were 50.9 new cases per day. Due to Thanksgiving...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
somerset106.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Kentucky Approaching 11,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Governor Andy Beshear announced 3,312 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 789,225. 845 of those new cases were children 18 and younger. 948 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 249 in the ICU and 123 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate now sits at 8.56%. The Governor also announced 44 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 10,987. 84 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Weather#Eyewitness News
beckershospitalreview.com

6 states account for 60% of US COVID-19 hospitalizations

Six states in the Midwest and East Coast account for more than half of the nation's total COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed in recent weeks, NBC News reported Dec. 7. Federal data shows 35 states and the District of Columbia have seen hospitalization rates increase in the last two weeks. Michigan, Ohio,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy