Here are the commercial building permits issued last week in Albuquerque

Georgie Ortiz has been elected to the Board of Trustees for New Mexico Appleseed, a high-performing anti-poverty organization working to solve the complex problems of child poverty in New Mexico. Appleseed applies an innovative research, data-driven approach to craft and scale anti-poverty policies that change systems and lives. Ms. Ortiz is the Managing Principal of New Mexico for CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) and has worked in public accounting for more than 23 years, specializing in the government sector. Virtually all her auditing experience has been in the governmental and not-for-profit sectors. Ms. Ortiz holds multiple degrees and professional association memberships and was awarded the NMSCPA’s Outstanding Member in Public Practice award in 2009, and a year earlier received the NMSCPA’s Women to Watch – Experienced Leader Award. Her involvement in the community includes past board member of the NM Society of CPAs, past President of the Albuquerque Chapter of Association of Government Accountants, and past Treasurer of Keep New Mexico Beautiful. Currently, she is Regional Vice President of the Southwest Region of the Association of Government Accountants and serves as a board member of WESST and the CNM Foundation. She is a graduate of the 2004 class of Leadership Albuquerque and the 2019 class of Leadership New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 16 DAYS AGO