Oak Hill & the Martha Berry Museum will host a free community day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18 to celebrate the last week of its holiday season. The event will include free admission and all-day access to the Oak Hill home. While enjoying festive refreshments and period decorations, guests will enjoy live music in the mansion’s parlor performed by local and Berry community members and take part in holiday activities such as creating Victorian-style ornaments. In the first half of the day, guests will have the opportunity to have their pictures taken for the holidays by a photographer. For even more holiday spirit after touring the estate, guests can explore the “Gift of Christmas” exhibit featured in the Martha Berry Museum and pick up some gifts at the Oak Hill Gift Shop.

MARTHA BERRY ・ 1 DAY AGO