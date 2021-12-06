Chestnut Hill Farm Reindeer Quest – Thursdays Through January 27!

This Reindeer Chow (a seasonal version of Puppy Chow) is fun and festive and loaded with sweet and salty flavors! It is the perfect snack for your next holiday get together!. I love mixes during the holiday season, or pretty much all year long. The combinations that there are are pretty much endless. This Reindeer Chow is my personal go-to for the holiday season! With minimal ingredients and time, this is a great recipe to put out at parties, give as gifts or just to munch on when you are hungry. We always make this as a family and is a standing tradition that it is not Christmas unless we make our Reindeer Chow Recipe! So if you are looking for a fun treat to make with the kids, to give as gifts or to bring to your next holiday gathering look no further.

