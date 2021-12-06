Chestnut Hill Farm Reindeer Quest – Thursdays Through January 27!

The Hudson Area Library and Arthur’s Point Farm present Chestnut Roast at Oakdale Beach, Saturday, December 4, 2-3 p.m. (Foul-weather date: Saturday, December 11, 2-3 p.m.). Join Arthur’s Point Farm Director, Emerson Martin, to learn all about the ecology and use of chestnut trees while enjoying a toasty treat of chestnuts roasted on an open fire at Oakdale Beach. Emerson’s presentation will focus on the importance of chestnuts as a food source for both humans and wildlife, the successful growth of chestnut trees as a crop, and specific growing patterns for this amazing species. Bare root chestnut trees will also be available for sale. Questions and discussion will follow the presentation.
