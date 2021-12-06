ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Class-specific interactions between Sis1 J-domain protein and Hsp70 chaperone potentiate disaggregation of misfolded proteins

Cover picture for the articleEdited by Ulrich Hartl, Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry, Martinsried, Germany, and approved October 29, 2021 (received for review April 30, 2021) Protein homeostasis is constantly being challenged with protein misfolding that leads to aggregation. Hsp70 is one of the versatile chaperones that interact with misfolded proteins and actively support their...

