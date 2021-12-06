ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro man arrested on sexual assault charges stemming from November incident

By Laura Peters, Staunton News Leader
 2 days ago
WAYNESBORO — A Waynesboro man is now in jail without bond after being charged with two sexual assault charges for two separate incidents.

On Nov. 6, the Waynesboro Police Department was contacted by an adult female victim who reported an alleged sexual assault, a release said.

While investigating, Waynesboro Police found that the victim went to a local business in the city limits on Nov. 5 to get work performed. The place of business or work that was performed was not specified in the release.

The victim alleged she was sexually assaulted by the individual performing it, the release said.

Investigators received an additional sexual assault complaint during the investigation into the first reported offense, the release said. The second complaint involved a juvenile female victim, police said, and it was also at the same location and involved the same suspect from the first reported incident.

Investigators arrested John M. Mohler, 45, of Waynesboro for two counts of Object Sexual Penetration — a felony — from both reported incidents, the release said.

Mohler is currently being held in the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

