Kentucky State

Gov. Beshear holds briefing on COVID-19 in Kentucky

By Isaac Taylor
 2 days ago

UPDATE (4:25 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2021): Gov. Beshear says there is not a case of the omicron variant in Kentucky. He also says that since there are so many cases in other states, he would not be surprised if it is already in Kentucky.

UPDATE (4:06 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2021): Gov. Beshear says Kentucky is at the highest amount COVID-19 cases in nine weeks.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is holding a briefing on COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 4 p.m.

