Houston, TX

Big Money Likely Hidden in the Walls of a Big Texas Mega Church

By Ingra
 6 days ago
Chances are good, especially if you are from Texas, that you've heard about Texas pastor Joel Olsteen who owns megachurch Lakewood Church in Houston. Lakewood Church is certainly no hole in the wall with Sunday seating available to over 16,000 individuals and televised sermons that are reported to stream to over...

Former San Antonio Daycare Worker Arrested for Stealing From Toddlers

Virginia Vela-Torres, 45, from San Antonio has been arrested for stealing from toddlers. Really? In a Facebook post from the San Antonio Police Department, Vela is accused of stealing charm bracelets from a 3-year-old and two 4-year-old victims while she was working at a southside San Antonio daycare. According to the post, one of the victims spoke out to her mother following the incident, stating that Vela had taken off her charm bracelet and kept it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
‘TikTok’ Substitute Teacher Kicked Out of Austin High School

In a video that has now gone viral, an Austin 'substitute' teacher was kicked out of class for bringing a karaoke machine. Not only did he bring the karaoke machine, but he also sang Britney Spears' 'Toxic' in front of the class. The wildest I remember class getting was playing 'Heads Up 7-Up.' Who remembers that game? You can see the video of the off-key singer below.
AUSTIN, TX
Light Display In Austin Makes Wishes Come True

It's nice to come across a story about love and kindness considering all the negativity going around today. As reported KXAN, The Maywalds has raised over $117,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation for the past seven years. Jordan Maywald. This year's display is located at 10505 Twilight Vista, between Circle Drive and U.S. Highway 290, and is the biggest ever and is worth the trip!
VICTORIA, TX
No One’s Christmas Tree Is More Texan Than Mine

No one's Christmas tree is more Texan than mine, especially now that I've found these truly Texas ornaments. If I had a Christmas tree this year that is!. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere I go, especially because I have some of the most overly motivated, overly decorating, overly caffeinated friends in the state.
TEXAS STATE
The Gingerbread Tradition Continues in Victoria

As we kick off December, many family events are being announced including this local tradition. Whether it’s hosted at the library, at the Community Center, or at DeLeon Plaza, the Victoria Public Library’s gingerbread house workshop is a Victoria tradition that has stood the test of time. According to a...
VICTORIA, TX
Have a Very Merry Experience at Holiday in the Park in San Antonio

The transformation has finished; Six Flags Fiesta Texas is a winter wonderland. The roller coaster haven is now Holiday in the Park. The holidays are brimming in every single inch and around every corner of this place. @__pooks☃️❄️It’s the most wonderful time of the year❄️☃️ ##sixflags ##fiestatexas ##holidayinthepark ##CHRISTMAS ##winterwonderland...
People Ran Out of Gas in Line at Whataburger Grand Opening

Last week, news reports showed that lines of people lined up for the grand opening of the Whataburger in Lee Summit in Missouri. On an opening day the line measured over a half-of-mile. What some of you don't know is that many people ran out of gas while waiting in that line, some people almost waited 6 hours! That's going to be a no for me.
RESTAURANTS
Prairie View A&M Select First Hispanic Drum Major

What a great day for Prairie View A&M senior, Jesus Mata. He was announced as the first Hispanic drum major in the school's history. As reported by ABC13, Mata was born in Rio Bravo, Mexico, grew up near Dallas, Texas. He was first introduced to PVAMU's historic marching band while he was in high school watching a Battle of the Bands competition. What an awesome success story!!! In his first three years at Prairie View Jesus was a member of the band and decided to wrap up his senior year auditioning to be a drum major. His selection was a first in the school's history! Jesus Mata said it is an honor that he's dreamt of. See his story below.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Santa’s Wonderland 2021 Delights Holiday Fans in College Station

Christmas is back! That's right - after Covid shut us down for a little bit - people are coming back together to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year! I'm not lying! I am a witness! Don't believe me - check out my pics below this article! I was one of the lucky ones to experience the 2021 version of Santa's Wonderland in College Station. In fact, I was there on the second night of operation and it was packed with those who wanted an early touch of the holidays. We entered the impressive park located just off Highway 6 and went straight to the tour. Our group took the horse carriage ride through trail the lights and it was excellent. We also went on a chilly night to make it more festive. And, I not sure if they do this when you go - but we got a free "elf-sized" hot chocolate when we got off the ride - it hit the spot. After the ride (shout out to "Silver" our horse), we went on a separate walking path and took in some more great displays. But, the lights aren't the only attraction at Santa's Wonderland. My two girls played in the snow play place and had a ball...snowball that is. Santa's Wonderland also has a ice skating rink that costs a little extra, but it's super nice. Plus...you guessed it...there are plenty of shops and places to eat. By the way, the hamburger there was excellent. Just saying. Also, the live Christmas band was excellent too. They got the kids involved and had some great musicians.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
