Swiss International cuts Hong Kong flights over crew quarantine rules

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwiss International is the latest airline to cut back on services to Hong Kong due to...

Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Cathay Pacific cancels scores of passenger flights because crew refuse to quarantine

In the run up to Christmas, one of Asia’s leading airlines is being forced to convert some of its scheduled passenger services into cargo-only flights. Cathay Pacific is telling thousands of passengers heading for Hong Kong that their flights have been grounded. The reason: not enough flight crew are prepared to accept the territory’s onerous quarantine rules.The Hong Kong government is striving for a “Covid-Zero” record in the hope that the border with mainland China can reopen.Cathay Pacific has asked cabin crew and pilots to volunteer for a “closed loop” system in which they work for three weeks, during which...
LIFESTYLE
onemileatatime.com

American Airlines’ Very Long India Flights

American Airlines recently started flying to India. The airline is having some unique issues with this route, which is leading to very long flight times. One of those problems contributed to the flight having to divert to Gander today, so let’s go over the details. American Airlines’ Russian airspace issue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Hong Kong#Quarantine#British Airways#Zurich#Cathay Pacific#Swiss International#Lufthansa Group
Mental_Floss

The Best Airlines in the U.S. and the World

If you want to visit to a far-flung destination in a reasonable amount of time, flying is your only option. You may not be able to avoid taking a plane to your next vacation, but you do have a choice in which company will get you there. Below are the best airlines for traveling internationally and within the U.S.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Passengers stranded in Canada over new testing rules confusion

Confusion over the UK’s new testing rules has left dozens of passengers stranded in Canada, after they were denied boarding on the first flights back to the UK this morning.In a Twitter thread, UK travel journalist Connor McGovern has said that he and dozens of other Air Canada and British Airways passengers were left in Vancouver on Monday evening due to two different interpretations of advice published by the British government.The new testing rules state that all passengers returning to the UK from 4am today, 7 December, must have a negative result from a pre-departure test taken on the day...
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
simpleflying.com

Passengers Stuck Inside KLM Planes Inbound From South Africa

Passengers onboard two KLM flights that arrived from South Africa earlier today appear to be stranded on the aircraft at Schiphol. The passengers are being held while they await the results of a COVID test, as Europe continues to shut down connections to southern Africa over worries of a new variant of the virus. Passengers were eventually allowed to disembark after spending around four hours on the plane.
LIFESTYLE
CBS San Francisco

International Travelers Brace For New COVID Testing Requirement

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Passengers gathered for their overseas flights at San Francisco International Sunday, wondering what additional challenges they will face when returning back to the U.S. under the new COVID-19 testing requirement. Among them was Zohaib Valani, a college student traveling to Pakistan with family for the holidays. “Definitely another challenge that’s coming up in the way for travel,” Valani said. “I know it’s really hard to get (COVID testing) appointments, especially during this travel time and not only that the type of test is so crucial for airlines.” Travelers will need to get a negative test result within one...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
airwaysmag.com

Cathay Pacific Axes Holiday Flights to Hong Kong

MIAMI – Cathay Pacific Airways (CX) will reduce long and short-haul passenger flights to Hong Kong next month to prepare for a potential aircrew shortage over the Christmas and New Year holidays. According to the Post, about a third of inbound flights to the city operated under the airline’s “closed...
LIFESTYLE
airwaysmag.com

British Airways Halts Flights to Hong Kong

MIAMI – Following the infection of British Airways (BA) staff members, the airline suspended service to/from Hong Kong, canceling a dozen flights. On November 20 and 27, two crew members tested positive after arriving in Hong Kong on flight BA027. One of them was transported back to the UK, while the other, together with their other passengers on the same trip, was taken to the Penny’s Bay quarantine center.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British travellers stranded abroad due to quarantine hotel shortages

Hundreds of British travellers have found themselves stranded overseas in red list countries due to a shortage of space at quarantine hotels in the UK.After a hiatus in which it was hoped the red list might be permanently scrapped, the British government unexpectedly added six African countries, followed by a further four, to the high-risk travel list, necessitating hotel quarantine for inbound travellers.Nigeria was also added over the weekend, bringing the new red list total to 11 destinations.The surprise change meant many Brits were stuck abroad when announcements were made; now, demand for arrivals travelling from red list nations is...
LIFESTYLE
Crain's Chicago Business

Airlines scramble to navigate fast-degrading travel outlook

(Bloomberg) — Airlines, passengers and businesses scrambled to respond to a deluge of travel restrictions announced over the weekend to slow the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. An initial spate of flight bans from southern Africa, where omicron was first detected, gave way to more wide-ranging measures that will...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Ski holidays in France could be hit by new Swiss quarantine rule

Ski holidays have been thrown into chaos amid confusion over the impact of Switzerland’s decision to impose a 10-day quarantine. Holidaymakers were frantically trying to rearrange flights amid fears that travellers attempting to travel through Switzerland to resorts in France could be caught by the new quarantine rules. Under the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Global firms are paying up to deal with Hong Kong’s quarantine

(Nov 28): Companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co are stepping up to compensate employees ensnared by Hong Kong’s strict quarantine regime, as businesses in the city struggle to retain and recruit staff almost two years into the pandemic. As most of the rest of the world is opening up, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelmole.com

Vietnam Airlines’ US flights take off

Officials at San Francisco International Airport waved off the first non-stop service between Vietnam and the United States. The landmark new service has been more than 20 years in the planning. The SkyTeam alliance member has been trying to launch US flights for years and opened a US representative office...
LIFESTYLE

