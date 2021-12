Towards the end of most matchups for the Lakers, there always seems to be more urgency to score or make blocks, especially if L.A. is losing. Although, that does not always seem to work for this team. The Lakers have become known this year for their slow starts that eventually get enough momentum to create a close game. With that said, even with these close games, the Lakers have fallen short many times because they just cannot make the stops where it counts.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO