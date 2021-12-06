ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Playing High Minutes Is Concerning

By AJ Gonzalez
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakers are sitting squarely at a .500 winning percentage and have flat out not met the lofty expectations that their star-heavy roster had set for them. When the roster was being worked out, the presence of Russell Westbrook was intended to mitigate the workload on 36-year-old LeBron James....

SportsGrid

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to play against the Kings

Https://twitter.com/DanWoikeSports/status/1464305537038753794. The LA Times’ Dan Woike reports that coach Frank Vogel expects LeBron James and Anthony Davis to be available for the Lakers’ game against the Kings. On Wednesday, James showed no signs of injury against the Pacers; he played 43 minutes and scored 39 points in the win. He was also extremely clutch down the stretch putting up 17 points through the fourth quarter and overtime. James leads the Lakers with 24.6 points per game and is second on the team with 6.1 assists per game. Meanwhile, Davis is returning from an illness that kept him out of Wednesday’s game. Davis is the Lakers’ second-leading scorer with 24.3 points per game and the team’s leading rebounder with 10.3 per game. Only Russell Westbrook plays more minutes for the Lakers than James and Davis.
NBA
Lebron James
Russell Westbrook
Anthony Davis
Frank Vogel
Detroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs. Lakers preview: Isaiah Stewart is playing, but will LeBron James?

The only real question is this one — will LeBron James suit up for the game against the Detroit Pistons today? Otherwise, the contest between the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers looks to be a pretty sad affair. The Pistons are an awful offense and awful team at the moment, and the Lakers are sad, old, and struggling. Better than the Pistons, to be sure, but that is certainly not an acceptable bar for the Lakers to be clearing.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James Cleared To Return To Play vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers have had to navigate the early part of the 2021-22 NBA season without LeBron James for a majority of it. James has played in only 11 of the team’s 23 games thus far this season as he has dealt with a myriad of issues. James had...
NBA
sacramentosun.com

Playing without LeBron James, Lakers still punish Kings

Anthony Davis scored 25 points, Malik Monk shot 6-of-10 from 3-point range en route to 22 points off the bench, and a Los Angeles Lakers team playing without LeBron James rode a big third quarter to a 117-92 defeat of the host Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Trailing 72-68 midway through...
NBA
sacramentosun.com

LeBron James cleared to play after being in COVID protocol

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, placed in the NBA's health and safety protocol earlier this week after it was announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, has been cleared to return to action Friday. After registering multiple negative tests for the virus, James was given the OK to play....
NBA
numberfire.com

LeBron James clears health protocols to play in Lakers' Friday matchup against Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (health protocols) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. After two negative tests following a false positive, James is cleared to play in Friday's intrastate showdown against the Clippers. Expect Wayne Ellington or Talen Horton-Tucker to come off the bench when James returns to his starting role on Friday night.
NBA
The Independent

‘It makes zero sense’: LeBron James criticises high school players wearing masks under their chins

LeBron James has criticised players at his son’s basketball games for not wearing masks in the correct fashion.The LA Lakers superstar himself this week was placed in the NBA’s Covid protocols but his test result was later proved to be a false positive.He spent Thursday night watching son Bronny, who plays for Sierra Canyon High School in California and wasn’t happy with what he saw.“I’m sorry but I’m at my boys game and the mask underneath the chin makes ZERO sense to me!!” James said on social media.James was forced to sit out of the Lakers’ road win against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday after he had been placed under the league’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols.Bronny James looking NICE 🗣(via @swishcultures_) pic.twitter.com/h2JIeB89LQ— Overtime (@overtime) December 2, 2021“James was originally placed in the Protocols on Tuesday, November 30 after a series of tests delivered conflicting results, including an initial positive test that was collected on November 29,” the league said.“Additional testing confirmed that he is not a positive case.”Four-time NBA champion James is fully vaccinated.
NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball
Sports
foxsanantonio.com

Lebron James reinstated to play following false positive COVID test

NBA star Lebron James is back on the court after a false positive coronavirus result. The Los Angeles Laker is cleared from the NBA's health and safety protocol. After a series of Covid-19 tests delivered false positive results on November 29th. The next day he entered the health and safety...
NBA
Yardbarker

Bronny James Has Huge Night At Staples Center Against LeBron's Old High School

For nearly two decades, LeBron James has completely dominated the NBA, winning 4 MVPs and 4 Championships along the way. But apparently, we've only seen the beginning of the James family rule. On Saturday, Bronny played against LeBron's Alma Mater (St. Vincent-St. Mary's) at Staples Center, dropping 19-points to showcase...
NBA
lakers365.com

Frank Vogel says Lakers aren’t worried about LeBron James’ minutes being slightly higher than last season

LeBron James has long confirmed his status as a cyborg when it comes to basketball but the Lakers seem to be testing how long he can fight off Father Time. Set to turn 37 years old this month, James is playing 36.9 minutes per game in the dozen games he's featured in. That mark is not only more than last season or any season with the Lakers, it would be the most minutes he's played since the 2017-18 season when he was a spry 33-year-old in Cleveland.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers’ LeBron James ‘Absolutely’ Still Thinks About Playing With Son Bronny in NBA

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been open about his goal to one day play in the NBA at the same time as his son, LeBron "Bronny" James, Jr. On Monday, James reiterated his desire to share the floor with his son, telling reporters he "absolutely" thinks about playing alongside Bronny but he acknowledged they have "a long time" before that can happen. Bronny James is in his junior season at Sierra Canyon High School in California.
NBA

