When you’re a diehard fan of celebrities and stars, wanting to meet or interact with them is a dream you want to live. Well, guess what? TikTok is the perfect platform to make this dream come true. The best part about it is the duet feature it offers. Thanks to this, you can duet with your favorite star side by side. While you won’t be physically dueting with your favorite star, sometimes it’s the closest we could get to become one with our greatest idols. It’s definitely worth a shot if you ask us!

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO