BASKETBALL: Inola's Jerry Oquin Tournament begins today

Verdigris sophomore Morgan Borgstadt (15) drives to the basket against Inola's Ellee Bryant. Jay Lederman

The brackets have been set for the annual Jerry Oquin Tournament.

Inola hosts the tournament and will wear its home white jerseys throughout the event. The tournament is comprised of eight boys and girls teams from Northeast Oklahoma, including Verdigris and Pryor.

Play begins Monday, Dec. 6 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 11.

Below are the brackets:

GIRLS

Monday, Dec. 6

Holland Hall vs. Coweta, 4 p.m.

Verdigris vs. Pryor, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Inola vs. Siloam Springs, 7 p.m.

Fort Gibson vs. Victory Christian, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Winner’s bracket

Holland Hall-Coweta winner vs. Inola-Siloam Springs winner, 7 p.m.

Verdigris-Pryor winner vs. Fort Gibson-Victory Christian winner, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Consolation bracket

Holland Hall-Coweta loser vs. Inola-Siloam Springs loser, 7 p.m.

Verdigris-Pryor loser vs. Fort Gibson-Victory Christian loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Seventh-place game, 10 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

BOYS

Monday, Dec. 6

Victory Christian vs. Pryor, 5:30 p.m.

Holland Hall vs. Verdigris, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Siloam Springs vs. Fort Gibson, 5:30 p.m.

Inola vs. Coweta, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Winner’s bracket

Victory Christian-Pryor winner vs. Holland Hall-Verdigris winner, 5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs-Fort Gibson winner vs. Inola-Coweta winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Consolation bracket

Victory Christian-Pryor loser vs. Holland Hall-Verdigris loser, 8:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs-Fort Gibson loser vs. Inola-Coweta loser, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Seventh-place game, 11:30 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 2:30 p.m.

Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.