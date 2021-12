The Lakers are now back to .500 as they got a win over the Detriot Pistons for the second time in a week making them 11-11 going into their next game. This was a big game for L.A. after the embarrassing loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers found a way to take the lead and keep it. After the game, LeBron James and Anthony Davis took to their postgame interview together and talked about not only this game but their team as a whole.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO