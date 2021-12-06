2021 Orlando City Season in Review: Joey DeZart

The ace of the future? The Royals need a pitcher to step up as the ace of this rotation in order to be competitive going forward. Could Daniel Lynch fill that role? His 2021 showed a variety of highs and lows but gave us all hope for what is to come. Lynch had two stints in the big leagues this season and looked like several different pitchers in each of them. Following a slow start to his career, Lynch was sent down to Triple-A, made improvements, and returned to the show on fire. After several good starts in a row, he began to come back to reality and left many fans unsure of what to think of his season. His stats are broken down below: The first stint (May 3 - 13) Daniel’s first call up to the majors lasted him only three starts. His debut game looked pretty good overall as he only allowed one run while he was on the mound. In the fifth inning against Cleveland, Lynch had runners on first and second with two outs and was then relieved by Scott Barlow, who allowed both of Lynch’s credited.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO