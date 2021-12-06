ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DOJ sues Texas over redistricting that will ‘deny Black, Latino voters choice’

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXuk6_0dFc2bS900

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( KXAN ) — The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the state of Texas — saying the state’s new redistricting maps deny and dilute votes from people of color.

The DOJ said Texas’ new maps purposely violate Section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act based on certain voters’ race and/or minority group — also known as “vote dilution.”

“Section 2 prohibits vote dilution, which occurs when an electoral practice minimizes or cancels out the voting strength of a racial group or language minority group… Discriminatory voting schemes are illegal. The Department’s voting law experts have assessed Texas’ new redistricting plans and determined that they include districts that violate the Voting Rights Act,” it stated.

The lawsuit notes that the vast majority of Texas’ population growth over the past decade came from Black, Latino and Asian people, but the new maps that state Republicans drew don’t give any of these communities new opportunities to choose their own representatives.

Instead, the maps pack Black and Latino communities into bizarre-shaped districts — a Dallas-area one is referred to as a “seahorse” shape — while preserving safe seats for white Republicans.

Justice Department sues Texas over voting regulations

The lawsuit announcement comes just a month after the DOJ filed a separate lawsuit against Texas over the passage of Senate Bill 1, which was signed into law in September. It bans 24-hour polling locations, increases identification requirements and implements restrictions on drive-thru voting and voting by mail.

Texas Republican lawmakers have pushed the legislation, which arose amid a nationwide push by the GOP to crack down on alleged voter fraud.

SB 1 and similar bills have been condemned by Democrats and other voters who say the legislation is intended to prevent voters of color from casting ballots.

“A core principle of our democracy is that voters should choose their representatives — not the other way around,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a briefing Monday. “Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act requires state voting laws — including laws that draw electoral maps — provide eligible voters with equal opportunity to participate in the democratic process and elect representatives of their choosing.”

The DOJ said it’s putting all its resources into pursuing these cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The DOJ is struggling to protect voting rights. The White House and Senate must help.

The Supreme Court in 2013 effectively nullified Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act, gutting the main tool used to fight voting discrimination. In 2021, the court neutered much of the VRA’s Section 2, installing new “guideposts” on voting rights enforcement found nowhere in the statute. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats remain paralyzed by the filibuster in seeking real voting reform, and the White House so far has only pretty words to offer in defense of democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Texas AG fires back at Biden admin's 'absurd lawsuit' over redistricting

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton blasted the Biden administration's recently announced voting rights lawsuit, alleging that the suit was a "preposterous attempt to sway democracy." "The Department of Justice's absurd lawsuit against our state is the Biden Administration's latest ploy to control Texas voters," tweeted the Texas attorney general's office...
ELECTIONS
MSNBC

DOJ sues Texas over voting rights violations

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department is suing the state of Texas over new redistricting plans that violate section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Vanita Gupta said the plans would not allow minority voters an equal opportunity to elect representatives of their choice. Dec. 6, 2021.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

A San Antonio district is at the center of the federal gerrymandering lawsuit against Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The U.S. Department of Justice filed suit Monday against Texas, alleging state lawmakers drew election maps that discriminate against Latino and Black voters. U.S. Census data indicates minorities account for about 95 percent of Texas's growth over the last decade. In that time frame, the Lone Star State population has increased by roughly 4 million residents.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

US Justice Dept sues Texas over 'discriminatory' electoral maps

The US Justice Department sued Texas on Monday, accusing the Republican-led state of discriminating against Black and Latino voters with its redrawn electoral maps. Merrick Garland, Democratic President Joe Biden's attorney general, said Texas's redistricting plans for congressional and state legislative districts violate the Voting Rights Act. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, speaking at a press conference with Garland, said several of the electoral districts were "drawn with discriminatory intent." "The redistricting plans approved by the Texas state legislature and signed into law by the governor will deny Black and Latino voters an equal opportunity to participate in the voting process and to elect representatives of their choice," Gupta said.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Justice Department sues Texas over GOP-drawn voting maps

The Justice Department sued Monday in federal court challenging Texas Republicans' plan for redrawing congressional and state legislative districts based on new census figures. The lawsuit alleges that the state’s new maps, in violation of the Voting Rights Act, “deny or abridge the rights of Latino and Black voters to...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Washington Examiner

Redistricting helps Republicans, but it doesn't guarantee control

Here’s a suggestion for those who think that partisan redistricting, or, as is often the case with these plaints, partisan redistricting by Republicans, threatens to destroy U.S. democracy. Take a look at The Long Red Thread , the recent history by Sabato’s Crystal Ball analyst Kyle Kondik of House of Representatives elections from 1964 to the present decade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Election Fraud#Drive Thru Voting#Voting Rights#Republicans#Black Latino#Asian#Justice Department#Senate#Gop#Democrats
Axios

Latinas head for the federal bench

A number of Latina judges recently have been nominated to U.S. federal courts, which for many years saw few Hispanics and Afro-Latinos on their benches. Why it matters: Decisions made in courtrooms can affect people in ways large and small, with cases on voting rights, abortion, healthcare and more playing out in courts across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WWLP

WWLP

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy