Bill Russell is auctioning off some memorabilia and the market is robust to say the least. The Boston Celtics legend is auctioning off everything from signed shoes and Wheaties boxes to his Olympic gold medal and even his honorary degree from Harvard University. Russell also is selling off two of his 11 NBA championship rings as well as other rings from his career. One item that has drawn a significant buzz is his final game-worn jersey he wore in the 1969 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO